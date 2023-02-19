The Bisbee Pumas girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday with a heartbreaking 41-39 double overtime loss to the Gilbert Leading Edge Academy Spartans in the first round of the 2A state championship tournament at Prescott High School.

Bisbee seniors Gabriella Lopez and Yanitza Romero fouled out in the first overtime and Adamina Martinez fouled out in the second overtime.

