The Bisbee Pumas girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday with a heartbreaking 41-39 double overtime loss to the Gilbert Leading Edge Academy Spartans in the first round of the 2A state championship tournament at Prescott High School.
Bisbee seniors Gabriella Lopez and Yanitza Romero fouled out in the first overtime and Adamina Martinez fouled out in the second overtime.
Lopez scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, helping the Pumas take a 11-2 lead before back-to-back baskets by Leading Edge Academy cut the Pumas’ lead to 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Leading Edge connected on consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter and then added a bucket for a 14-11 lead. Lopez’s lone two points of the second quarter made the score 14-13.
The Spartans led 18-14 at the half but were then outscored 11-6 in the third as Lopez scored six points and Romero drilled her lone 3 of the game, helping the Pumas take a 25-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Bisbee led 32-26 with 3:30 remaining. The Spartans came back and drilled a 3 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation, tying the score at 33-33.
Both teams missed baskets in the final seconds and the game went into overtime.
Romero fouled out the first minute of overtime. Lopez fouled out approximately 90 seconds later with the Pumas leading by two.
Made free throws by the Spartans gave Leading Edge a 38-36 lead. With time winding down and the Pumas’ season on the line, Martinez’s bucket in the closing seconds tied the game at 38-38, forcing a second OT.
Martinez fouled out minutes into the second OT as the Spartans outscored the Pumas 3-1 and ended Bisbee’s season.
Vianney Hidalgo scored six points. Martinez and Romero each contributed five.
Bisbee ends the season 17-7 overall, 9-3 in sectional play.
