Bisbee girls win Boyd Baker Tournament

The Bisbee Pumas show off their championship trophy after winning the Boyd Baker Tournament at Tucson Amphitheater High School. Back row from left, coach Courtney Borquez, Janitza Avechuco, Valerie Wright, Alexia Lopez, Jacklyn Cronin, Naelani Borbon, Lucy Gonzalez- Vasquez, Amy Borquez and coach Heather Lopez. Front row from left, Ademina Martinez, Gabby Lopez, Yanitza Romero and Devany Olmstead.
The Bisbee High School girls basketball team kicked off its season last week, winning the Boyd Baker Basketball Tournament at Tucson Amphitheater High School.
Bisbee beat Joseph City 60-32 in the championship game Wednesday.
Bisbee played five games in three days and won all five beginning with a 74-6 win over Hayden, followed by a 52-30 win over Benson.
On Nov. 23 the Pumas downed Joseph City 54-36 before coming back on Wednesday, Nov. 24, to beat St. Augustine 48-20 before facing Joseph City in the final.
Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said her team played well all five games and overcame some adversity in the championship game against Joseph City.
According to Borquez, in the first game with Joseph City, Bisbee junior Gabby Lopez set the tone early and dominated. In the rematch two days later Joseph City did its best to shut her down, playing a box-and-one on Lopez. Lopez was injured in the game, taking a finger to the eye. Bisbee led 26-18 at the half and seemed to be affected by what they were seeing from their opponent.
The Pumas made the adjustments they needed and Lopez continued to play as Bisbee outscored its opponent 34-14 in the second half to win the championship
Borquez said that instead of playing eight minute quarters as is done during the regular season, games at this tournament consisted of two 16-minute halves.
There was no all-tournament team honors at this event but Borquez said Lopez played well, as did Valerie Wright, Alexia Lopez and Yanitza Romero.
“I really like what I saw from this team at the tournament,” Borquez said. “I think that they’re tough. We lost a lot of girls last year so this proves that they’re still in the running to play well together even though we kind of have a new team than what we’re used to.”
Regular-season play begins Tuesday when Bisbee travels to Avondale for a first-time meeting with St. John Paul II High School at 4:30 p.m. Bisbee’s home opener is Thursday, Dec. 9, against Valley Union.
