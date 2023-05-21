BISBEE — Bisbee High School held a signing ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 for four of its athletes who are taking their talents to the next level.
Gabby Lopez signed with Pima Community College; Diego Chavez officially committed to Ottawa University in Surprise, AZ; David Zamudio and Adacelli Noriega are both headed to Hastings College in Hastings, Neb. Zamudio will play basketball; Noriega will wrestle.
Lopez was the 2A East Region’s Player of the Year this past season and was an All-State honorable mention honoree. She averaged 19.1 points per game this past season for the Pumas. On Nov. 22 Bisbee beat Duncan at a tournament in Tucson, Lopez scored 19 points in the game putting her past the 1,000-career point mark making her the first ever Bisbee female athlete to accomplish this feat.
She finished her high school career scoring 1,411 points and she did that in just three seasons. Bisbee High School did not play sports in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Lopez says she’s very excited to have this opportunity to play collegiate basketball. She felt Pima was a good fit especially because she’s already familiar with some of the players on the team after having played summer basketball with coach Todd Holthaus’ daughter Annalise was on the same team.
“When I played with the Rattlers up there, we would practice in Pima’s gym,” she said. “I liked how it felt there and I knew this was where I wanted to play after high school.”
Lopez admits she is a little nervous about the next step of her life but also understands that once she gets enrolled at Pima and begins practicing with the Aztecs, she has no doubt she will be able to contribute.
She admits there are two games that she is especially looking forward to and those will be when the Aztecs face Cochise College both in Tucson and in Douglas.
Looking back on her career at Bisbee, Lopez says it’s hard to believe it’s over and she is forever grateful to all her teammates, coaches and teachers who made her four-years at Bisbee so memorable.
At Pima, Lopez will be studying to become an ultrasound technician.
Chavez ran for 1,089 yards his senior season at Bisbee, the fourth best in Cochise County.
He was a three-year captain and a four-year varsity starter. Throughout his BHS career he ran for over 3,100 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. He averaged 145 yards per game.
On defense, he had over 300 total tackles with 22 for loss. He also had five career sacks and four career interceptions.
Diego’s brother D’marco attends Ottawa where he is playing baseball. During a visit to the campus and the football stadium Diego said he felt comfortable and immediately saw himself playing football for the Spirit.
“It’s a quiet, humble campus,” he said. “The culture there is smooth and to my liking. I know I am going to have to go in there and pay my dues. I’m ready to show what I can really do. If I have to play special teams to get on the roster, then I’d be willing to do that.”
Chavez plans on studying biology at Ottawa.
He states he’s really enjoyed his four years at Bisbee and while he is going to miss it, he’s looking forward to making new memories at Ottawa.
“I wouldn’t trade what happened here for anything,” he said. “It really allowed me to grow as a person. Looking ahead I know there are going to be trials and tribulations, but I know I can get through it.”
Zamudio was a first team 2A East Region and an honorable mention All-State honoree this past season for the Pumas. He was second on the team and fourth in the region in scoring averaging 14.6 points per game, pulled down 57 rebounds, had 15 steals and eight blocks.
“This is such an amazing opportunity for me, one I knew I had to take a serious look at,” Zamudio said of Hastings College. “I know I can play at the next level, I just needed someone to give me a chance.”
Looking back on his career at Bisbee, Zamudio said he had fun and he enjoyed every minute of it, except for the COVID year where all sports at BHS were shutdown.
Zamudio plans on studying criminal justice at Hastings.
Noriega is leaving Bisbee a two-time state champion and a three-time sectional champion and with a career wrestling record of 107-3.
“I like everything about the school,” she said, “It wasn’t a difficult decision to make once I learned what the school had to offer. I like the coaches there. I feel its a good fit for me. I know I’m going to learn a lot which is also exciting for me.”
At Hastings, Noriega plans on studying sports management.
Noriega said she really enjoyed wrestling for Bisbee and is grateful to her coaches, parents and teammates who have supported and pushed her those years.
“Without them this would not be happening,” she said. “I learned a lot here. I’m ready for this new chapter of my life.”
Hastings recruiter David “Wally” Waldron was in attendance for the signing ceremony, beaming once again with pride as his school landed two more Cochise County athletes.
“We’re excited about these two,” he said. “We realize the talent that’s down here in southern Arizona, which I am kind of excluding Tucson and talking more of Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Sierra Vista, Nogales, Rio Rico. Benson. Even though I’m in the middle of the state I will jump in the car and drive four hours any day for quality.”
Zamudio’s and Noriega’s signings brings the number to seven with one more pending that are going to Hastings from schools outside the Tucson area.
“This is my third full year of being down here,” Waldron said. “The thing I enjoyed about Hastings was when I was there 40 years ago years ago, I was like these kids except I couldn’t hop on a plane and be home in two hours. There is nothing like Hastings in the state of Arizona. You have a town of 25,000 people that are the salt of the earth. You have an amazing school with amazing facilities and now you have a campus that has 65 kids from Arizona on there. Out of those 65, 60 are south of Florence down to the border.”
Waldron said when the new athletes get on campus and begin connecting with the other athletes from their area, they may soon realize they had played against each other at one point.
Waldron also pointed out that Hastings is a very safe campus.
“My daughter went there,” he said. “She was safe at the same time she was having an amazing scholastic experience and she played softball. Sometimes when you send your child to a big school you don’t know what’s going to happen. Whereas at Hastings you’re talking about an amazing school with 850 students in a town of 25,000. That town of 25,000 adores that college.”
Waldron stated he’s anxious to see what Noriega can do for the sport of female wrestling in the state of Nebraska.
“We’re extremely excited,” he said. “Just this year we’re going to have almost 27 kids from the state of Arizona.”
