BISBEE — Bisbee High School held a signing ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 for four of its athletes who are taking their talents to the next level.

Gabby Lopez signed with Pima Community College; Diego Chavez officially committed to Ottawa University in Surprise, AZ; David Zamudio and Adacelli Noriega are both headed to Hastings College in Hastings, Neb. Zamudio will play basketball; Noriega will wrestle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments