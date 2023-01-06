BISBEE — Having had their 13-game winning streak snapped by Pima on Dec. 16, the Bisbee Pumas were eager to return to action.
Christmas break got in the way, however, resulting in an unwanted two-week layoff.
When Bisbee did play on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Pumas showed signs of rust while Willcox rose to the challenge and outshot Bisbee from the 3-point range. In the end, it wasn’t enough as the Pumas came away with a hard-fought 62-55 win over the Cowboys.
“We were rusty tonight and it showed,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “We were slow on our defensive rotations and missed some point-blank layups. We could not make free throws tonight and simply didn’t play our game or shoot as well as we were capable of. But in the end, we were able to grind out a win.”
The coach complimented Willcox, saying the Cowboys put up a good fight.
Willcox came out aggressively. Senior Joendy Ruiz scored the Cowboys’ first points of the game and junior Jacob Kauffman followed with a 3-pointer before adding a pair as Willcox led 7-2 two minutes into the game.
Kauffman’s basket made the score 9-4 Willcox. The Pumas then put together a 15-4 run to lead led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cowboys were the more aggressive team in the second quarter as Ruiz scored nine points and Kauffman drilled another 3 as Willcox outscored the Pumas 17-7, leading 30-26 at the half.
Bisbee regained aggressiveness in the third. Jose Mendez sank two 3-pointers for the Pumas, Sebastian Lopez scored eight points and Kauffman and Ruiz each had 3-point baskets for Willcox.
The Cowboys led 40-38 after Lopez scored on three straight possessions, giving the Pumas a 44-40 lead.
Lane Whetten’s two points for Willcox ended the Pumas’ run and pulled Willcox within two, 44-42, going into the fourth quarter.
Bisbee went up six early in the fourth thanks to two free throws by Junior Loya and Mendez.
Whetten’s pair followed by Kauffman’s 3 brought Willcox back to within one at 50-49 and 5:10 remaining.
Bisbee led 57-55 with 52 seconds remaining. Ramon Loya’s four free throws on back-to-back fouls made the score 61-55 with 12 seconds remaining.
Kauffman led all scorers with 22 points, 18 of which came from 3-point range. Ruiz followed with 18 and Whetten contributed nine.
Lopez, who was a surprisingly 0-for-6 from the free-throw line, led the Pumas in scoring with 16 points, Mendez followed with 14 and Loya contributed 10.
Willcox outscored Bisbee 21-12 from 3-point range.
Up next for Willcox is a road trip Friday to Pima followed by a home game Monday, Jan. 9, against Benson.
The Pumas have a battle coming up with Morenci on Monday, Jan. 9. As of Thursday, Jan. 5, the Wildcats were tied with Pima for first place in the 2A East Region with 3-0 records.
