BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team won its second straight game and improved to 15-1 overall after knocking off the Morenci Wildcats 70-55 Monday in a 2A East Region game at Bisbee.

Senior David Zamudio scored a game-high 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Junior Jose Mendez, who scored 10 first quarter points, followed with 18 and sophomore Sebastian Lopez contributed 11.

