BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team won its second straight game and improved to 15-1 overall after knocking off the Morenci Wildcats 70-55 Monday in a 2A East Region game at Bisbee.
Senior David Zamudio scored a game-high 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Junior Jose Mendez, who scored 10 first quarter points, followed with 18 and sophomore Sebastian Lopez contributed 11.
Bisbee led Morenci 7-4 early before baskets by Mendez and 3-pointers from Zamudio and Junior Loya helped extend the lead to 23-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Lopez’s 3 in the second quarter extended the Bisbee lead to 36-16. Morenci drilled a 3 just as the half was about to expire, cutting the Pumas’ lead to 36-19 at the half.
Bisbee extended its lead to 22 in the second half only to see Morenci narrow the gap to 12, 56-44. Two 3s from Lopez and baskets from Mendez and Juan Navarro pushed the Pumas lead back to 22 at 66-44.
Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said his team played good defense and had some great passing.
“A little better rhythm offensively but (we) still have a ways to go,” he said.
Next up for the Pumas, 15-1 overall, 7-1 in conference, 4-1 in region, is a key Cochise County showdown Thursday at St. David.
The 1A Tigers are 14-2 overall, 8-0 in conference, 3-0 in region.
