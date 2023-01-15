ST. DAVID − The 2A Bisbee Pumas and the 1A St. David Tigers, two of Cochise County’s hottest boys basketball teams, each sporting 15 wins and ranked fourth in their respective state polls, squared off Thursday night with the Pumas coming away with a 53-48 win.

Thursday’s win snapped a two-year losing streak the Pumas had to St. David. The Tigers won last year’s meeting in Bisbee 77-42 and also in 2020 in St. David 65-54. The schools did not play in 2021 due to COVID-19.

