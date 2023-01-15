ST. DAVID − The 2A Bisbee Pumas and the 1A St. David Tigers, two of Cochise County’s hottest boys basketball teams, each sporting 15 wins and ranked fourth in their respective state polls, squared off Thursday night with the Pumas coming away with a 53-48 win.
Thursday’s win snapped a two-year losing streak the Pumas had to St. David. The Tigers won last year’s meeting in Bisbee 77-42 and also in 2020 in St. David 65-54. The schools did not play in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“It was a hard-fought victory,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “It was a very physical game. Our Pumas earned the win with their intensity on defense. St. David is a great passing team, but we were flying on defense getting steals, tips and grabbing some tough rebounds. It was a good win against a good team.”
Bisbee allowed a 10-point fourth quarter lead to evaporate before scoring late to take the win.
The game got off to a rough start as Bisbee found itself in foul trouble early. Hernandez was given a technical when he questioned one of the fouls that was called against his team.
The Pumas battled and the teams were tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Ramon Loya and David Zamudio each sank 3-pointers and Jose Mendez and Francisci Loya each scored baskets as the Pumas outscored the Tigers 10-6 for a 23-19 lead at the half.
Sebastian Lopez’s basket three minutes into the third quarter gave Bisbee a 34-24 lead.
St. David’s Koy Richardson then scored six straight points for the Tigers. Kydin Richardson, Koy’s cousin, sank a pair and the Pumas’ lead was narrowed to 36-32, capping off an 8-2 run by the Tigers.
Jose Mendez’s 3 prior to the quarter ending gave Bisbee a 39-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Zamudio’s 3 in the fourth pushed the Pumas lead back up to 10, 44-34.
Koy Richardson’s two free throws followed by baskets from Kydin Richardson, a 3 from Matteo Carrafa and a basket from Koy Richardson capped a 9-0 St. David run, pulling the Tigers within 44-43 with three minutes remaining.
Loya’s pair ended the Tigers’ run and gave Bisbee a 46-43 lead. Seconds later Carrafa drilled his second 3 of the quarter, tying the game at 46-46 and bringing the small St. David gym packed with fans from both teams to their feet with 70 seconds remaining.
Tied at 48-48, Mendez drilled his third 3-pointer of the game, giving Bisbee a 51-48 lead and 21.8 seconds remaining.
St. David’s next shot bounced off the rim and Zamudio was fouled on the rebound. He went to the free-throw line, connecting on one of two shots, giving Bisbee a 52-48 lead with 5.2 seconds remaining.
Koy Richardson led all scorers with 21 points. Kydin Richardson followed with 14 and Matteo Carrafa contributed 10.
Mendez scored 15 points to lead Bisbee. Zamudio had nine and Ramon Loya eight.
“Our kids played hard; I’m happy about that,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson, Kyden’s dad and Koy’s uncle, said. “Our defensive effort was really good. Bisbee probably averages close to 80 to 90 points a game and we held them to 53; I was pleased with that. — they are a scrappy team. They played really hard, outrebounding us and keeping some of our guards from scoring. We only had Koy and Kydin in double figures. I appreciate the opportunity for tough competition; we’ll get better because of this game.”
Bisbee improved to 16-1 overall, 7-1 in conference, 4-1 in the 2A East Region.
St. David dropped to 15-3 overall, 9-0 in conference, 4-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region.
Both teams remained fourth in their respective state rankings.
San Tan Charter, Pima and Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep Academy are the top three 2A teams in the state. Hayden, Phoenix North Valley Christian and Sells Baboquivari remain the top three 1A teams in the state.
Herald/Review sports reporter Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
