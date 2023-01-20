The hot streak continues for the Bisbee High School boys basketball team, which knocked off the host Tombstone Yellow Jackets 61-46 Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The win was the fifth straight for Bisbee since its 13-game winning streak was snapped by Pima.
The game got off to a rough start with a series of fouls being called.
Thanks to a six-point effort by senior David Zamudio and four points each from juniors Jose Mendez and Sebastian Lopez, Bisbee led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Tombstone got its offense going in the second quarter, outscoring the Pumas 10-7 as Damian Elias scored three and Alec Johnson, Hunter Griesemer and Ty Adams each had two for Tombstone. Zamudio, Mendez and Pico Loya were the only scorers for Bisbee, which led 27-16 at the half.
In the third quarter Bisbee outscored Tombstone 22-15. Mendez had 11 points for Bisbee, Johnson had four and Amari Leech three for Tombstone as the Pumas built a 49-31 lead.
Mendez led all scorers with 20 points and Zamudio followed with 17, the only Pumas to score in double figures.
Griesemer was the lone Yellow Jacket to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Leech scored nine.
Up next for Bisbee, 18-1 overall, 9-1 in conference, 6-1 in the 2A East Region, is a rematch Friday, Jan. 20, at Benson, 14-8 overall, 5-3 in conference, 4-3 in region.
The Bobcats are on a five-game winning streak, sporting back-to-back wins over Tucson Santa Rita. Their last loss was to Pima, 79-42.
When Bisbee and Benson met Dec. 13 in Benson, the Pumas won 96-90.
Thursday’s Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A state rankings had Bisbee fourth in the state behind San Tan Charter, Pima and Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep. Benson is ranked 12th.
Tip-off for Friday’s game is 7 p.m.
