BISBEE − As a junior, Bisbee High School running back Diego Chavez carried the ball 225 times for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had nine 100-yard-plus games.
Those numbers had him ranked as the 10th best rusher in the state in 11-man football.
Chavez is back for his senior season and determined to make it a memorable one.
“Diego is a tremendous person and athlete,” says Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees. “His leadership is unmatched over the course of my career here and he comes into this season highly motivated and focused. Our offense goes as he goes. It is no surprise he is going to see a heavy workload as he is a big strong back that can handle a high volume of carries.”
Vertrees is entering his sixth season as head coach of the Pumas. A 2007 graduate of BHS, Vertrees has coached varsity football since 2009, having served as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under his father, Chris, who was the previous head coach from 2010-2016.
Assisting him this season will be a staff that features multiple BHS alumni.
“We only have one new addition to the staff this season, my brother, Daniel Vertrees,” Brian said. “He will be taking over as defensive coordinator and working with our linebackers and tight ends. Previously he served as our defensive coordinator in 2019.
“Bobby Coronado will be returning as our wide receiver, defensive backs coach. Duane Barrow will be returning as our line coach this season along with his son, Danny (Barrow), who played quarterback for coach Vertrees in 2015, who will be coaching our quarterbacks and outside linebackers. Adrian Borquez will be coaching our running backs this season as well as coordinating our scout team during practice.”
Senior Luis Valdez, who plays center and defensive line, will anchor the front line for the Pumas. He will be joined by senior tight end and defensive end Wilbert Maxwell; junior wide receiver and defensive back David Chapman; junior wide receiver and defensive back Victor Valenzuela; junior guard and defensive tackle Emilio Hernandez; junior guard and defensive tackle Jesse Larsen; and sophomores Bryceton Meyer, running back and linebacker; Michael Coronado, strong safety and backup quarterback; and Sebastian Lopez, quarterback and defensive back.
As a freshman, Lopez averaged 19.1 yards per pass last year, throwing for 382 yards in eight games. He didn’t have a TD pass and was intercepted twice.
He was third on the team in rushing behind Meyers (355 yards) with 323 yards but second on the team in scoring behind Chavez with eight TDs.
The Pumas ran for 2,666 yards last season.
“We really are looking to generate a level of balance in our offense this season,” Vertrees said. “We don’t want to get away from the things we do well, and we certainly want to make sure we are getting Diego ample opportunities. That being said, balance is key to a solid offense.
“It is going to be very valuable to have gotten Sebastian an entire season of experience in our offense and with the terminology and concepts to build on going into year two.”
The Pumas have been busy all summer holding voluntary conditioning workouts.
“The primary thing that stands out so far is the high level of chemistry this group is building and more important their commitment to improving,” Vertrees said. “They work hard and are focused, and it is showing with their growth each day.
“Our primary weakness thus far is finding the right mix of guys up front, we are a lot smaller than we have been in years past, and so finding the right mix of guys to man the offensive line has been our primary focus, but we are settling in on a solid group and now have to create some depth behind it. We are going to be much more experienced this season and our overall team speed is much improved over last year.”
Bisbee kicks off its season Aug. 26 at Eloy Santa Cruz Alley and will then host Douglas Sept. 2 in the annual Pick game.
“Our focus has been to keep our focus on what is right in front of us,” Vertrees said. “Right now, the toughest opponent on our schedule is Santa Cruz. After that our toughest opponent will be Douglas, and so on one week at a time.”
Morenci, Pima and Bisbee have left the San Pedro Region but Tombstone and Willcox still remain. Catalina, Tanque Verde and Santa Rita have been added to the region.
“I think Willcox is the clear favorite to start the year,” Vertrees said. “They have a great coaching staff in place and are returning a lot of talented kids. Tombstone will be much approved again this year with their second year under coach (Dominik) Bonilla.
“All three Tucson schools are going to be improved, as Catalina and Santa Rita’s coaches got very late starts to even get their teams prepared, that will be a very different dynamic this year. Tanque Verde is clearly ascending under coach Jay Dobyns and is going to be even tougher this year. This conference will surprise some people when it’s all said and done.
“There is always a great deal of excitement leading up to that first kickoff, but our guys know we have a way to go before we are ready for Week One. Our focus is on taking advantage of each practice as we lead up to the 26th, in order to make sure we are at our best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.