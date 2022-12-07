Bisbee Pumas are 10-0 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team remains undefeated at 10-0 after knocking off the San Carlos Braves 73-60 Monday night at San Carlos High School.Monday’s game was the Pumas’ fourth consecutive road game, which has included back-to-back trips to Tucson and a trip to Phoenix.Jose Mendez continued his hot scoring, knocking down 34 points, 15 of which were from 3-point range. Sebastian Lopez followed with 16 and David Zamudio contributed 11.Bisbee led San Carlos 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 47-23 at the half.Up 48-35 going into the fourth the teams lit up the net in the fourth with Bisbee outscoring San Carlos 25-24.“San Carlos is a very good team and well disciplined,” Bisbee assistant coach Gabe Lopez said.Lopez said the Braves were drilling the 3 from the corner but the Pumas were able to counter, connecting on eight 3-pointers of their own which helped maintain Bisbee’s lead.Up next for the Pumas is a road trip to Tombstone Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.Bisbee girls fallBisbee’s girls basketball team fell to San Carlos 78-27 Monday, suffering just its second loss of the season.Information from the game was not available.Bisbee, 5-2 overall, 1-1 in conference is in Tombstone Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bisbee Pumas Road Game San Carlos Sport Basketball Basketball Team Conference Team Remains Gabe Lopez Game Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man accused of killing boss pointed gun at him day before fatal shooting, prosecutors say Fuel tank leak closes Love's truck stop in Benson Sunday night Some county voters discuss recall petitions for Crosby, Judd Still singing for her supper Man accused of sexual assault of a minor receives federal indictment SV Community Chorus delivers joyous holiday concert Hobbs' office seeks investigation into actions of Crosby, Judd Christmas comes to Sierra Vista Cochise County educators appeal to Gov. Ducey over school funding crunch Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Man accused of killing boss pointed gun at him day before fatal shooting, prosecutors say Fuel tank leak closes Love's truck stop in Benson Sunday night Some county voters discuss recall petitions for Crosby, Judd Still singing for her supper Man accused of sexual assault of a minor receives federal indictment SV Community Chorus delivers joyous holiday concert Hobbs' office seeks investigation into actions of Crosby, Judd Christmas comes to Sierra Vista Cochise County educators appeal to Gov. Ducey over school funding crunch Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80 COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
