On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team won their 22nd basketball game of the season, beating the host Morenci Wildcats 78-67.

The win concluded the regular season for Bisbee, which finished 22-2 overall, 13-2 in conference and 10-2 in the 2A East Region with both losses coming to region champion Pima High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments