On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team won their 22nd basketball game of the season, beating the host Morenci Wildcats 78-67.
The win concluded the regular season for Bisbee, which finished 22-2 overall, 13-2 in conference and 10-2 in the 2A East Region with both losses coming to region champion Pima High School.
The Pumas will learn this week if they are awarded a top-eight seed in the 16-team state tournament Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25 or a play-in on Friday, Feb. 10.
Against Morenci the Pumas led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and 44-30 at the half. Jose Mendez had 16 of Bisbee’s first-half points, 12 of which came from 3-point range. Morenci held senior David Zamudio to just six points, both of which came from beyond the arc.
Zamudio doubled his point totals in the third quarter, drilling two more 3s as the Pumas led 61-48 going into the fourth quarter.
Mendez had a game-high 21 points; Sebastian Lopez followed with 15, Zamudio 14 and Ramon Loya contributed 10.
“Finally, state here we come,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “I’m happy for our team to get our 22nd win on 2/2. I feel like we are starting to click at the right time. Morenci played hard and made us earn the victory tonight. I love being around this tough group of guys. They are a special group, and this win feels good. They made it happen like they’ve done all season.”
Bisbee girls finish with win
Bisbee’s girls basketball team concluded its regular season Thursday, beating Morenci 52-31.
The win was the second straight for Bisbee, 16-6 overall, 11-4 in conference, 9-3 in the 2A East Region, in second place behind Pima.
Stats from Thursday’s game were not available.
State play-in games for the girls will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9. The 16-team state tournament takes place Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25.
