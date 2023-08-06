BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s new football coach, Shawn Holly, got the first glimpse of his players under the lights at Warren Ballpark in the Pumas’ Red versus Gray scrimmage Thursday.
The scrimmage marked the completion of the second week of practice for the Pumas, who will scrimmage Morenci on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark before kicking off the season Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.
The Bisbee players had the opportunity to wear their game jerseys for the first time this season.
The first half was a 20-minute running clock with each team having two to three possessions. The second half was a 30-minute running clock.
The Gray squad, quarterbacked by junior Sebastian Lopez and coached by Holly, defeated the Red squad 14-0.
Lopez had a TD pass to Hunter Wright on the opening drive of the game.
In the second half Lopez ran a 90-yard interception back for a score, which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion carry by Emilio Diaz-Lopez.
“Man, that was fun,” Holly said after the scrimmage. “I saw a lot of positives. Both sides made some really good plays.”
The coach said Lopez and Michael Coronado, who quarterbacked the Red team, both played well and made some big plays.
“I was really pleased with our offensive lines, they held up a lot better than I expected,” he said. “I feel a lot better now than I did about two months ago. There were some really positive signs tonight.”
Holly said the scrimmage showed him the Pumas have some weapons and if opposing teams are not ready, they could get burned.
“Juan Pablo-Navarro really stood out for the Red team. He caught about four to five balls that were deep balls, too,” he said. “He’s turning into our deep threat and we’re going to be utilizing him.
“Hunter Wright, who is just a sophomore, came up with a touchdown pass. That was pretty sweet. Emilio Diaz-Lopez ran the ball hard and Bryceton Meyer ran the ball hard, so we got a lot of guys that we can use on offense and defense. I’m really excited about the potential that we have.”
As a reward, Holly gave the players Friday off. Monday it’s back to practice and getting ready for the season opener.
“Tonight, was really good competition,” he said. “I really liked what I saw.”
For Lopez, it was fun being back at quarterback, and not only throwing the ball but running it.
“I really like this offense,” he said. “This allows me to do more should I run or pass. It’s coming along way better than I thought it was going to be.”
The Pumas’ home opener is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, against Phoenix Madison Highland.
The Bisbee/Douglas game is Friday, Sept.1, in Douglas and homecoming will be Friday. Sept. 15, against Tucson Catalina Magnet.
