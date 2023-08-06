BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s new football coach, Shawn Holly, got the first glimpse of his players under the lights at Warren Ballpark in the Pumas’ Red versus Gray scrimmage Thursday.

The scrimmage marked the completion of the second week of practice for the Pumas, who will scrimmage Morenci on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark before kicking off the season Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.

