WILLCOX — The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team chalked up its 20th win of the season Friday beating the Willcox Cowboys 72-58 in a 2A East Regional game.
The win did come easily however as the Pumas were forced to deal with Willcox’s Joendy Ruiz who scored 22 first half points, the raucous crowd in the WHS gym and the Cowboys themselves who battled Bisbee the entire 32 minutes.
“A win is a win but this one was much closer than it should have been,” Bisbee’s coach Mike Hernandez said. “Very proud of the tough fight our Pumas gave. A lot of guys in foul trouble who still managed to execute and pull away. Good passing and good shooting.”
Baskets by David Zamudio, Jose Mendez, Julian Fontes and Sebastian Lopez allowed Bisbee to jump out to an 8-2 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Willcox came back and behind the scoring of Ruiz, Jacob Kauffman and Lane Whetten the Cowboys narrowed the lead to 10-9. Ruiz then sank a bucket and followed with a free-throw he was awarded after having been fouled on the shot gave the Cowboys a 12-10 lead. Mendez’s bucket seconds prior to the quarter expiring tied the game at 12-12.
In the second quarter Mendez, Lopez, Junior Loya and Lopez all scored as the Pumas went up 10, 22-12.
Willcox battled back once again behind the scoring of Ruiz this quarter who at one point scored seven straight points for the Cowboys. Whetten’s two free-throws with 18 seconds before halftime pulled Willcox within four, 34-30 at the half.
The Cowboys began the third quarter with a 7-2 run and actually took a 38-37 lead.
Zamudio’s three gave the lead back to Bisbee and his pair seconds later put the Pumas up by five.
Bisbee carried a six-point lead into the fourth. A technical foul was assessed against Bisbee which Ruiz converted into points pulling the Cowboys within two at 51-49. Zamudio then proceeded to drill a deep 3-pointer and a two-point bucket putting the Pumas up seven at 56-49.
Zamudio has the hot hand for Bisbee finishing with a team high 22 points. Mendez followed with 13, Ramon Loya contributed 12, Lopez nine and Fuentes eight.
Ruiz led all scorers finishing with a game high 27 points, with just five coming in the second half.
Whetten followed with 15 and Kauffman and Ayden Fuentes each contributed seven.
Bisbee, 20-2 overall, 11-2 in conference, 8-2 in region play, closes out its regular season this week with road games at Santa Rita on Monday, Jan. 30 and at Morenci on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Willcox, 9-13 overall, 4-7 in conference, 3-6 in region play, still has four games left in its regular season. The Cowboys host Pima on Monday, Jan. 30 and then conclude the regular season on the road with games at Benson on Feb. 2; Empire on Feb. 6 and at Santa Rita on Feb. 7.
