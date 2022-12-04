Three road games in three days didn’t stop the Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team from extending its unbeaten winning streak to 9-0.
The Pumas defeated the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat 84-40 Friday in Phoenix.
Jose Mendez drilled three 3-pointers the first quarter and finished with 13 points in the quarter as the Pumas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Mendez finished with 26 points. David Zamudio had 21 and Sebastian Lopez contributed 15.
On Thursday, Dec.1, the Pumas were in Tucson where they knocked off St. Augustine Catholic 81-34.
Medez played just three quarters, finishing with a game-high 38 points drilling six 3-pointers. Ramon Loya and his cousin, Francisco Loya, each followed with eight.
“No forced shots just took open shots,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “Great defensive energy. He was a game changer on defense.”
Hernandez said Lopez was a beast on defense and had a great all-around game. He finished with seven points, six assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
The Pumas defense was on point from the start, holding St. Augustine to zero points the first quarter while Mendez knocked down eight and Loya and Zamudio each knocked down 3’s as Bisbee led 23-0 at the end of the first quarter and 47-15 at the half.
Bisbee, 9-0 overall, will be at San Carlos on Monday, Dec. 5, and at Tombstone on Thursday, Dec. 8.
