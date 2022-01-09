BISBEE − Despite not having played in more than three weeks due to the Christmas break, the Bisbee High School girls basketba ll team did what it had to do to beat the St. David Tigers 40-36 Thursday night.
The win was the third straight for Bisbee, which improved to 8-1 overall, 1-1 in conference play.
St. David, 9-8 overall counting their three tournaments and 3-0 in conference, was coming off a 57-10 blowout over San Simon two nights earlier.
The Pumas led 10-2 at the midway point of the first quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by junior Yanitza Romero and baskets from Gabby Lopez and Jacklyn Cronin. The Pumas led 18-9 going into the second quarter. Lopez scored Bisbee’s first points of the second quarter for a 20-9 lead. St. David changed its defense and went on a 7-1 run to pull to within five at the half, 21-16.
Each team scored nine points in the third quarter. Sophomore Anissa Jacquez scored seven of St. David’s points to keep her team within striking distance.
Lopez. meanwhile. picked up two offensive fouls, which gave her four. She spent the final three minutes of the quarter on the bench gearing up for the final quarter.
Lopez opened up the fourth just as she did the third, sinking a pair to give Bisbee a 32-25 edge.
Romero and Alexia Lopez each scored four points in the fourth quarter for Bisbee, and Jacquez scored five to give Bisbee a 40-32 lead late in the game. Alayna Didion and Jacquez each scored for St. David.
