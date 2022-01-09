Purchase Access

BISBEE − Despite not having played in more than three weeks due to the Christmas break, the Bisbee High School girls basketba ll team did what it had to do to beat the St. David Tigers 40-36 Thursday night.

The win was the third straight for Bisbee, which improved to 8-1 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

St. David, 9-8 overall counting their three tournaments and 3-0 in conference, was coming off a 57-10 blowout over San Simon two nights earlier.

The Pumas led 10-2 at the midway point of the first quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by junior Yanitza Romero and baskets from Gabby Lopez and Jacklyn Cronin. The Pumas led 18-9 going into the second quarter. Lopez scored Bisbee’s first points of the second quarter for a 20-9 lead. St. David changed its defense and went on a 7-1 run to pull to within five at the half, 21-16.

Each team scored nine points in the third quarter. Sophomore Anissa Jacquez scored seven of St. David’s points to keep her team within striking distance.

Lopez. meanwhile. picked up two offensive fouls, which gave her four. She spent the final three minutes of the quarter on the bench gearing up for the final quarter.

Lopez opened up the fourth just as she did the third, sinking a pair to give Bisbee a 32-25 edge.

Romero and Alexia Lopez each scored four points in the fourth quarter for Bisbee, and Jacquez scored five to give Bisbee a 40-32 lead late in the game. Alayna Didion and Jacquez each scored for St. David.

Jacquez and Romero each scored 14 points to lead their respective teams in scoring.

Gaby Lopez followed with 10 for Bisbee while Alexia Lopez contributed six. Marla Trejo scored eight for the Tigers and Jasmine Pacheco contributed four.

“(I) thought we competed really hard,” St. David coach Matt Brogan said. “Defensively, we were solid. We played great team defense and made everything tough in the paint.”

Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said not having played in three weeks showed, but she was happy to pull out the win.

“It was a rough game for us,” Borquez said. “We were off tonight. We’ve played better teams, and we’ve played better overall. Any win is a good win, especially when it’s at home.”

St. David and Bisbee have a busy week ahead.

The Tigers have three road games beginning Jan. 11 at Fort Thomas before then going to Benson on Jan. 13 and then to Cibecue on Jan. 14.

Bisbee will be at Morenci Jan. 11, at Valley Union Jan. 13 and at Tombstone Jan. 14.

