TOMBSTONE — It was Senior Night in Tombstone Friday and the Yellow Jackets were hoping to get that their region win of the season against their rivals, the Bisbee Pumas, at the newly named Mike Hayhurst Field.
Bisbee’s Diego Chavez had other ideas however, rushing for 379 yards on 42 carries and scoring six touchdowns as the Pumas picked up their first conference win of the season 48-26.
Brain Vertrees said after the game he needs to check but he believes several school records may have been broken by Chavez Friday.
Prior to the start of the game, the regular season finale for both schools, Tombstone coaches took a moment to recognize their two departing seniors, Dometrious Fenning and Jeremy McCoy, along with senior cheerleaders, managers and band members.
Bisbee took the opening drive 50 yards in six plays, scoring on Chavez’s 1-yard TD run. Camden Miller’s successful extra point kick gave the Pumas a 7-0 lead.
Tombstone came right back on its possession and showed fans what the Yellow Jackets’ future could look like. On the first play from scrimmage, freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson fired a 66-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Damian Elias. Tombstone opted to go for two but was stopped short.
The Pumas went on to lead 34-20 at the half.
“I think Chavez did an exceptional job tonight for us tonight in shouldering the load,” Vertrees said. “It’s very difficult to adjust an offense this late in the season when your starting quarterback goes down and he allowed us some flexibility to keep the majority of our playbook intact.
“We came in knowing Tombstone was gonna play hard and I think they have improved a great deal from last year under coach (Dominik) Bonilla. We didn’t start off the way I would have liked but were able to get some things corrected at half and we came out and executed much better to close out the game.”
According to Vertrees, Bryceton Myers, a freshman, ran for 147 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Sophomore Bryceton Myers had two interceptions.
Bonilla said Elias had a rushing and a receiving touchdown; Dyson threw two TD passes, the first being to Elias, the other to McCoy. Fenning also had a rushing TD.
“We fought for four quarters and showed improvement,” Bonilla said. “I’ve seen some things in this game I haven’t seen all year, some great strides from our young kids. We made some mistakes that were hard to rebound from but that’s football. We will regroup and be better next year.
“Overall, the consistent improvements all season long is all I can ask for as a coach. We earned some respect as a young group of kids this season. Finishing 3-7 might not look great on paper but all in all was a successful season. We changed the culture and built something special for many years to come.”
Bisbee finishes the year 4-6 overall, 1-4 in the 2A San Pedro Region. Tombstone concludes its first season under Bonilla, 3-7 overall, 0-5 in the San Pedro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.