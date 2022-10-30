Bisbee’s Chavez surpasses 1,000 yards in final game

Bisbee's Diego Chavez, in action last week in Warren, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark Friday in the Pumas' 36-14 win over the Catalina Trojans. Chavez totaled 1,086 yards.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Bisbee running back Diego Chavez surpassed the 1,000-yard mark Friday in the Pumas’ 36-14 win over the Tucson Catalina Trojans in the final game of the season for both teams.

Going into the game at Catalina Chavez was 88 yards shy of 1,000. Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said they were going to do everything they could to help their senior running back reach 1,000 yards.

