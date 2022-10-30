Bisbee’s Chavez surpasses 1,000 yards in final game

Bisbee running back Diego Chavez surpassed the 1,000-yard mark Friday in the Pumas’ 36-14 win over the Tucson Catalina Trojans in the final game of the season for both teams.
Going into the game at Catalina Chavez was 88 yards shy of 1,000. Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said they were going to do everything they could to help their senior running back reach 1,000 yards.
Chavez finished the night with 174 yards and a touchdown, giving him 1,086 yards this season and 2,724 yards his junior and senior seasons. Chavez also had a 5-yard reception for a TD.
Pumas quarterback Sebastian Lopez was 6 of 12 for 72 yards and a TD. He also had 10 carries for 128 yards, scored a TD and had a successful 2-point conversion.
Kaleb Pederson had nine carries for 52 yards and a TD and Bryceton Meyer had five receptions for 59 yards.
Michael Coronado led the Pumas with 13 tackles, three of which were for a loss and two sacks.
Fabian Hernandez had 13 tackles, three of which were for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Lopez and Victor Valenzuela each had an interception for Bisbee.
“It’s always great to end the season on a win,” Vertrees said. “Tonight, we were a little sloppy in the second half, but we were able to get our young guys some experience, which is always good.
“I look back at the season and have to say I am proud of the fact that our guys were competitive in all but one game this season, which is tough to do. Really making three or four more plays at some critical junctures was the difference for us between seven wins and four wins this year. Next year, the goal is to make those plays and not let games slip through our fingers.”
Bisbee finishes 4-6 overall, 4-3 in conference and 2-2 in the San Pedro Region.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.