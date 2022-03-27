BISBEE − Bisbee High School senior EJ Hernandez, who for the past three years has been a key member on the Pumas’ offensive and defensive front line, has announced that he has accepted a full-ride athletic scholarship to play football for the Hastings College Broncos, a private four-year Presbyterian college in Hastings, Nebraska.
The announcement was made Thursday in front of a group of students, staff, players, coaches and family members at the Bisbee High School Auditorium and was greeted with cheers from those in attendance. An exuberant David Waldron, the recruiter for Hastings College, wasted no time rushing on stage to hug the newest member of the Broncos family.
“This is a great day for Hastings,” Waldron said. “EJ is a good man and a heck of an athlete. We want him in our locker room. We want him on our campus. This athlete is a destructive force on the field. I am so excited EJ has decided to become a Bronco. I cannot wait to watch him play for us this fall.”
Hernandez becomes the second player from Bisbee High in the last seven years to take his athletic talents to the next level. After graduating from Bisbee in 2015, Jason Linden played two years at Arizona Western College before moving to Northern Arizona University, where he played two more seasons.
Prior to announcing his decision, Hernandez took a moment to thank his parents, Emet and Alexa Hernandez, his family, friends, coaches, teammates and educators as well as his recruiter, Miguel Rivas from R&R Athletics, for all their support.
“This is something I have dreamt about since I was a little kid,” he said. “It’s been a fun and long process. Keeping this a secret was difficult, but I knew when the surprise came and I made the announcement it was going to be special, and it was.”
After hearing the announcement, Emet said he knew this was not an easy decision for his son, but he’s happy.
“I’m very proud of him for his accomplishments,” the dad said. “We knew coming here from Douglas was going to be a culture change, but it was best for him. He accomplished everything he said he was going to accomplish, and he was told a lot; that he wasn’t going to amount to anything, and he proved everybody wrong. A lot of people in Douglas, in football and baseball, put him down. We love Douglas, but he didn’t need that in his life at that time. He’s done well for himself. I’m very proud of him.”
Alexa got emotional thinking about all that her oldest son has endured and accomplished.
“This is a very proud moment for all of us,” she said. “Bringing him to Bisbee was the best thing we did. He’s done what he set out to do. It’s all been his choice; we just supported him. That’s part of the strong family that we have. We’re very grateful and blessed and hope that God continues to bless him.”
EJ will graduate in May as a member of the National Honor Society. He was raised in Douglas and played youth football for the Douglas Chargers, but after entering high school and experiencing some problems with fellow students and staff, he transferred to Bisbee, where he flourished as a student and as an athlete.
“This is a proud day for Bisbee High School,” Bisbee principal Darin Giltner said. “This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and determination. We cannot wait to see what he’s going to accomplish at the next level.”
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said anybody who knows EJ is aware this is an opportunity he has always wanted and strived for.
“I am so happy for him; so proud of him,” the coach said. “He’s put in the hard work. He has the determination and desire both in the classroom and on the field. Because of all that hard work, EJ has this incredible opportunity of making a dream become a reality. He’s been a starter for us for three years. We’re going to miss him, but I have no doubt that he is going to excel at the next level. He’s a competitor to the core; a player that focuses on self-improvement. I know he’s going to go up there and play at a really high level.”
According to Vertrees, EJ was double-teamed and sometimes triple-teamed an estimated 85% of the time and still was second on the team in tackles.
“He led us in tackles for loss, sacks and was just an absolute nightmare for teams to try and block,” Vertrees said.
“He was always willing to go after it even if he was tired, and I think that is what ultimately jumps out at teams when they see him on tape.”
He said Rivas from R&R Athletics has been a great resource in helping get players noticed.
Hernandez was a 2A San Pedro Region first-team selection last season and played in two all-star games hoping to attract the attention of college scouts.
According to Rivas, Hernandez had 13 offers and narrowed it down to three: Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota; Ottawa University in Phoenix; and Hastings College.
At Hastings, Hernandez plans on majoring in exercise science.
“I want to become an athletic trainer,” he said.
