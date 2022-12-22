BISBEE — At the Boyd Baker tournament in Tucson last month Bisbee High School senior Gabriella “Gabby” Lopez scored 19 points in a win over Duncan, making her the first Bisbee High School basketball player to score more than 1,000 points in her high school career.
What’s even more amazing is Lopez accomplished that feat in 2½ seasons. Bisbee didn’t play basketball in 2020-2021, her sophomore year, due to COVID-19.
Following the Pumas’ 46-16 home opening win over Valley Union Dec. 14 when Lopez scored 18 points, she was honored by coach Courtney Borquez and the two assistants, Heather and Gabe Lopez, the player’s parents.
Lopez leads the Pumas in scoring with 19.2 points per game, rebounds at 8.3, assists at 4.6, steals at 3.4 and blocks at 2.5.
Going into Monday’s game with Avondale’s St. John Paul II Catholic High School Lopez’s career totals were 1,131 points, 364 rebounds, 316 steals, 188 assists and 140 blocks. She had made 224 free throws and 59 3-point shots.
Lopez is a multisport talented athlete excelling in volleyball, softball and track and, oh yeah, powder puff football, leading her junior class to a dominating win over the seniors last year. This year Lopez even tried cheerleading.
She says basketball is her favorite.
“I like being able to play with my team and being able to push myself to reach my goals,” she said. “I started playing before my fifth-grade year. It was my fifth-grade year when it started getting serious. I started playing with travel teams in Sierra Vista with boys and girls which, when looking back, was a pretty good experience”
Lopez said scoring 1,000-plus points has always been a goal of hers but to accomplish it is pretty crazy.
She says she was completely unaware of the recognition ceremony Borquez and her parents had lined up following the Valley Union game
“It was very emotional,” Lopez said. “Everyone was here, my family and friends.”
Lopez is being recruited by Cochise and Pima colleges. She says she would study to be an ultrasound technician or a nurse. She has seen both schools play and believes she can contribute at the next level.
“The speed of the game is very quick,” she said. “They play at a very fast pace, which is what I like.”
Lopez says her favorite class is math; her favorite food is wings with pizza and she listens to a wide variety of music.
In her spare time, she can be found watching game films or riding motorcycles with her younger brother, Sebastian, who plays for the boys team and is the quarterback of the football team.
She says having her parents on the bench alongside her when she’s playing is good and bad.
“I don’t like it when they yell at me, but I understand it’s all for the better,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want to hear it.”
“It’s tough being her coach at times,” Heather Lopez said. “When I’m on the bench I’m her coach first and mom second.”
Lopez has enjoyed her four years at Bisbee and can’t believe this is it for her. After this season, it’s on to a new chapter in her life.
“I’ve had a lot of good teammates and coaches,” she said. “Everyone has been so supportive. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Her parents say it’s been fun coaching their daughter, watching her grow and develop.
“I’ve watched her play basketball her whole life,” Gabe Lopez said. “Watching her in that game against Duncan and knowing what she had accomplished was really special. We are very proud of her. What she has done here is a big accomplishment.”
“What she has done is pretty amazing,” Heather Lopez said. “We’re really proud of how hard she works. She’s not afraid of competition.”
“Gabby has meant so much to this team,” Borquez said. “I don’t know where we would be without her. She’s a leader. She sees the court really well, just an overall amazing basketball player.”
Borquez, along with Lopwez’s parents, can only imagine what kind of numbers she would have had her sophomore year not been interrupted by the pandemic.
“The numbers she could have had had we played that season blows my mind,” Borquez said. “I’m thinking Gabby would be breaking state records. Having her reach this goal her senior year is so inspirational.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.