BISBEE — At the Boyd Baker tournament in Tucson last month Bisbee High School senior Gabriella “Gabby” Lopez scored 19 points in a win over Duncan, making her the first Bisbee High School basketball player to score more than 1,000 points in her high school career.

What’s even more amazing is Lopez accomplished that feat in 2½ seasons. Bisbee didn’t play basketball in 2020-2021, her sophomore year, due to COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments