Bisbee’s Martinez hurls no-hitter in season opener

Bisbee High School sophomore Bryan Martinez made his varsity debut on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, hurling a no-hitter against the San Miguel Vipers in a 32-0 Pumas victory.
Martinez’s no-hitter was Cochise County’s third in the first two days of the high school baseball and softball season. Willcox softball pitcher Jesse Gonzales had a solo no-hitter and Ayden Fuentes and Kash Macumber had combined no-hitter in the season openers on Monday, Feb. 27, in Willcox.
It was the first no-hitter for Martinez, who has been playing baseball since he was about 4 years old.
According to MaxPreps, Martinez threw 57 pitches in the four innings the game lasted. He walked two and struck out 10. He also went 1-for-4, scored four runs and had two RBIs.
“I can’t tell you the last time we had a no-hitter,” Bisbee coach Todd Hammett said. “It’s been a while.”
The Pumas were coming off a 1-3 performance at the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament in Phoenix Feb. 24-25.
“To be honest, I threw a whole bunch of kids at the tournament, and it was his turn (to be on the mound),” Hammett said.
Hammett said watching Martinez pitch was special as the game wore on and it became evident what was happening.
“The thing that impressed me most was that this was his first-ever high school game pitching,” Hammett said. “He was extremely composed. He threw strikes. His breaking ball was working but it was his fast ball that was working the most. I’m really happy for him. He had a smile from ear to ear.”
After the game Martinez was greeted by his teammates and Hammett presented him with a game ball that had the words “no-hitter” written on it.
The young pitcher said he felt good in warmups and once the game began he just focused on getting one out at a time. He said he had an idea of what was happening but wasn’t 100% sure until the final out.
He’s excited knowing he has Bisbee’s first no-hitter of the season.
Bisbee scored seven runs in the first inning against San Miguel and followed that up with 12 in the second and 13 in the third. The game was stopped after San Miguel batted in the bottom of the fourth.
Sophomore Horacio Olivarria hit 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Sophomore Sebastian Lopez was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Sophomore Bryceton Miller was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and three RBIs and senior Victor Ramirez was 1-for-2 four runs scored and four RBIs. Junior David Chapman was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Pumas, 2-3, were scheduled to host Santa Rita on Thursday, March 2. Due to weather the game was rescheduled for Wednesday, March 8.
Bisbee will be back in Tucson on Friday, March 3, against Desert Christian at 3:45 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.