Bisbee’s Martinez hurls no-hitter in season opener

Bisbee High School's Bryan Martinez hurled a no-hitter Tuesday, Feb. 28, in a 32-0 rout of the Tucson San Miguel Vipers.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Bisbee High School sophomore Bryan Martinez made his varsity debut on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, hurling a no-hitter against the San Miguel Vipers in a 32-0 Pumas victory.

Martinez’s no-hitter was Cochise County’s third in the first two days of the high school baseball and softball season. Willcox softball pitcher Jesse Gonzales had a solo no-hitter and Ayden Fuentes and Kash Macumber had combined no-hitter in the season openers on Monday, Feb. 27, in Willcox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments