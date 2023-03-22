It was a complete game shutout by Bisbee High School junior Jose Mendez, who gave up just two hits, struck out five and didn’t allow a walk in the Pumas’ 10-0 win over the Morenci Tigers Monday, March 20, at the historic Warren Ballpark.
The win was the third straight for the Pumas, 5-1 overall, 3-1 in conference and region, and keeps them one game back of first place Benson in the 2A East Region.
Bisbee used a seven-run fourth to increase what had been a 2-0 lead to 9-0.
The Pumas’ first run of the game came when Diego Chavez grounded out, scoring Victor Ramirez in the second inning.
Bryceton Meyer’s run in the third made the score 2-0.
Up 5-0 in the fourth, Mendez hit a shot to right field for an inside the park home run that scored Meyer and Sebastian Lopez. Tyler McBride’s run later that inning gave Bisbee a 9-0 lead.
The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when Ramirez, who had reached on an error earlier in the game, scored on a passed ball, giving the Pumas a 10-0 lead.
Bisbee had nine hits. Ramirez had the hot bat Monday, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a single, double and a triple, three runs scored and an RBI; Lopez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Meyer 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored; McBride 1-for-2 with a run score and an RBI; Horacio Olivarria 1-for-3 an RBI; Mendez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; and Bryan Martinez was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Pumas travel to Willcox Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. game with the Cowboys.
