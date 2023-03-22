It was a complete game shutout by Bisbee High School junior Jose Mendez, who gave up just two hits, struck out five and didn’t allow a walk in the Pumas’ 10-0 win over the Morenci Tigers Monday, March 20, at the historic Warren Ballpark.

The win was the third straight for the Pumas, 5-1 overall, 3-1 in conference and region, and keeps them one game back of first place Benson in the 2A East Region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments