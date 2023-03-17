BISBEE − Bisbee High pitcher Jose Mendez had a complete game performance Tuesday, March 14, striking out 10 and walking two in the Pumas’ 6-3 2A East Region victor over the Pima Roughriders at the Warren Ballpark.
According to Bisbee coach Todd Hammett, all three Pima runs were unearned.
Mendez went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also scored a run.
Bisbee used a four-run third inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Tyler McBride led things off when his pop fly was misplayed for an error, allowing him to reach base.
Back-to-back walks followed by an error allowed McBride to score the first run.
Horacio Olivarria then singled, scoring Mendez, who had walked, and Sebastian Lopez. Victor Ramirez later scored on a wild pitch, giving Bisbee a 4-0 lead.
Mendez’s ground ball in the fourth allowed Bryceton Meyer to score and Bryan Martinez later scored on a passed ball, extending Bisbee’s lead to 6-0.
Pima scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh.
Olivarria was 1-for-3 and had two RBIs. Diego Chavez was 1-for-3, Martinez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Meyer was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
“Jose did a great job for us tonight,” Hammett said. “I was happy overall. Our approach at the plate was much better. We didn’t try to do too much and took what the pitcher was giving us. I liked our energy. Bottom line, Mr. Mendez threw a gem for us.”
Bisbee, 7-3 overall, 2-1 in conference and region, took a break Wednesday and Thursday and will practice on Friday in preparation of the Monday, March 20, home game with Morenci at 6 p.m. The Pumas will be at Willcox on Thursday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m.
