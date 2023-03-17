BISBEE − Bisbee High pitcher Jose Mendez had a complete game performance Tuesday, March 14, striking out 10 and walking two in the Pumas’ 6-3 2A East Region victor over the Pima Roughriders at the Warren Ballpark.

According to Bisbee coach Todd Hammett, all three Pima runs were unearned.

