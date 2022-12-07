Bisbee High School’s Adacelli Noriega and Buena’s Aysha General and Andrew Chase won their respective weight classes at the William Bell Invitational wrestling tournament at Tucson Pueblo High School Dec. 2-3.

Noriega beat Sahuarita’s Miyah Palacios 9-0 in the finals of the 114-pound weight class.

