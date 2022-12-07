Bisbee High School’s Adacelli Noriega and Buena’s Aysha General and Andrew Chase won their respective weight classes at the William Bell Invitational wrestling tournament at Tucson Pueblo High School Dec. 2-3.
Noriega beat Sahuarita’s Miyah Palacios 9-0 in the finals of the 114-pound weight class.
General pinned Tucson High’s Eunique Conchola-Salazar in 3:17 in the championship match of the 126-pound weight class.
In the boy’s 190-pound finals, Chase pinned Asa Fish of Sahuaro in 70 seconds.
Buena wrestling coach Tim Williams reports his Colt wrestlers placed fourth in the 16-team tournament behind Sahuarita, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson High.
Buena’s Cory Kaufman came in second in his 165-pound weight class. Third-place finishers were Roxanna Martinez at 144, Zephania Jeffries at 157 and Nathaniel Angle at 175.
Fourth-place finishers for the Colts were Fletcher Rothstein at 132, Jason Hall at 215 and Ryder Herbert at 285.
Information on the Bisbee wrestlers was not available at press time.
Buena will be in Douglas Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a four-way multiple with Douglas, Sahuarita and Tucson Mica Mountain.
Bisbee will be in Benson competing in a multiple with Benson, Tucson Catalina, St. David and Tucson Andrada Polytechnic.
On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Douglas High School will host the 43rd Annual Tim Brown Invitational.
