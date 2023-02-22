Bisbee’s Noriega ends senior year with state championship

Bisbee High School senior Adacelli Noriega ended her high school wrestling career as a state champion Saturday, Feb. 18, at the girls state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Buena’s Aysha General and Willcox’s Brandi Larson both placed sixth in their respective weight classes of 126 and 235.
In the 120-pound state championship match, Noriega beat Oro Valley Canyon del Oro’s Sophia Gilbert 6-0 for the title, the same opponent she beat for the sectional title two weeks ago in Tucson.
Noriega went 4-0 at state, pinning Iris Bowers of Phoenix Moon Valley in four minutes in her first match; Izzy Levine of Queen Creek Casteel High School in Queen Creek in 90 seconds in the second round; and Andee Anderson of Chandler Basha High School in 5:25 in the semifinal match.
The state championship is Noriega’s second of her high school career. She won it first as a freshman and placed fifth last year as a junior. She did not wrestle as a high school athlete her sophomore year due to COVID-19.
According to Bisbee coach Mike Chavez, Adacelli ends her wrestling career at Bisbee High School with a 107-3 record and gave up just four total points to her opponents the entire state tournament.
“I’m so happy for her,” Chavez said. “She had a great run this year. This was one of the most dominating performances she’s had this year as far as moves. Whatever she wanted to do, she did it. There was no stopping her.”
Chavez said Gilbert, the girl Adacelli beat for sectionals and state, is her training partner for the Arizona National Girls Team in Phoenix.
“They’ve been bumping heads for a while,” he said.
Noriega has been entertaining scholarship offers from other colleges and universities but has yet to make her decision. Chavez believes this state championship will lead to more offers for his young wrestler.
The coach said having former wrestlers Serge Montoya and Tony Chavez rearrange their work schedules to help out not only Noriega but also the other Bisbee wrestlers was a big help this season.
“Those two were tremendous in helping prepare Adacelli,” he said. “Adacelli is the last of the group I started when I took over the program when Mr. (Vince) Creviston retired.”
For Noriega the state tournament was bittersweet. She’s happy with her performance and the fact she won state but at the same time she’s sad because she knows her high school career at BHS is over and she will no longer be wrestling for Chavez.
“It’s starting to sink in,” she said. “All my coaches have really helped me get to this point. I wouldn’t have been able to do this if not for them.”
Noriega said all the wrestlers at state were good but she admits she was kind of surprised when she learned that Gilbert, her opponent in the sectional finals, would be the opponent she would wrestle for the state championship.
“I was determined to win my last match,” she said. “I’m so happy I did.”
General, who ends her junior year at Buena 27-6, went 2-3 at state. She won her first-round match pinning Angelina Quintero of Phoenix Shadow Ridge in 1:30. She then pinned Leyla Rodriguez of Tempe Marco de Niza High School in 1:26 before getting pinned by Annelies Kisting of Casteel in 37 seconds in the semifinals. General came back through the consolation bracket where she won her first match but then lost a hard fought 8-6 decision to Opal Jarman of Mesa, who finished fourth. General wrestled Alena Garcia of Laveen Village Cesar Chavez for fifth place only to be pinned in 4:48.
Larson, a senior, also went 2-3 at state. She pinned Alani Warr of Phoenix Moon Valley in 4:34 in her opening match and then was pinned in 2:42 by Peyton Welt of Mohave in 2:42 in the quarter finals. Larson won her first match in the consolation bracket but then lost her second consolation and was pinned by Desiree Hall of Mesa Westwood in 2:24 in the fifth-place match. Larson ends her season with a 14-6 record.
“For a first-year wrestler she was getting into unknown territory just like the rest of us were,” Willcox coach Pat Macumber said. “She’s grown so much this year as far as wrestling goes. She qualified (for state) winning sectionals. She had some really tough matches against some seasoned wrestlers. Getting her to medal in our first year of having a program is a huge win for us. We’re pretty excited.”
More than 100 teams throughout Arizona competed in the girls state tournament this year. Peoria’s Liberty High School is the state champion followed by Tucson Sunnyside and Casteel. Bisbee tied Peoria’s Centennial and Gilbert’s Higley High School for 22nd place. Buena placed 57th. Willcox was 61st.
