Bisbee’s Noriega ends senior year with state championship

Bisbee's Adacelli Noriega stands proudly on the podium after winning her second state championship in four years Saturday.

 Submitted

Bisbee High School senior Adacelli Noriega ended her high school wrestling career as a state champion Saturday, Feb. 18, at the girls state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Buena’s Aysha General and Willcox’s Brandi Larson both placed sixth in their respective weight classes of 126 and 235.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments