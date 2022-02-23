Bisbee’s Noriega finishes fifth at state

PHOENIX — After winning state as a freshman two years ago and having the state tournament cancled last year due to COVID-19, expectations were high for Bisbee’s Adacelli Noriega.
Two weeks ago, the BHS junior won sectionals for the second consecutive year and landed a good draw at the state championship meet in her 120-pound weight class.
Noriega began the meet pinning her first opponent in 1:25 before going up against Trinity Howard of Chandler Hamilton High School, who Noriega took to overtime only to lose 10-8. Howard went on to win the 120-pound title.
Noriega came back through the consolation bracket and pinned her next three opponents in times of 2:40, 57 and 34 seconds respectively before going up against Brianna Reyes of Surprise Valley Vista, who beat Noriega 11-2 and took third place.
Wrestling for fifth place, Noriega pinned Skyler Moreno of Verrado in just 47 seconds, finishing the state meet 5-2.
Richard Chavez Sr., Noriega’s wrestling coach, said his wrestler had a good state meet, but just ran into some very tough competition.
“I think she will use this as a learning experience, come back next year and redeem herself,” Chavez said. “It’s one of those life experience moments that she will learn from.”
Chavez said even though wrestling is over, and Noriega is about to start softball and is planning on participating in some wrestling tournaments.
“She’s not done wrestling,” he said. “She still has some more tournaments lined up.”
