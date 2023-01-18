Bisbee’s Noriega named Most Inspirational Wrestler; presented with a $500 scholarship at Flowing Wells tournament

Bisbee's Adacelli Noriega was named the Most Inspirational Wrestler and presented with a $500 scholarship at the Flowing Wells Invitational 13-14.

 Andy Morales AllSportsTucson

Bisbee High School senior Adacelli Noriega was named the Most Inspirational Wrestler and presented with a $500 scholarship at the Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.

Noriega won her weight class for the second straight tournament, pinning Lola Hunt of Peoria’s Liberty High School in 3:04 in the finals. The pin was Noriega’s fourth in five matches at the tournament, which featured 37 girls teams and 175 girl wrestlers, several of which were from Cochise County’s Buena and Willcox high schools.

