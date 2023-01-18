Bisbee High School senior Adacelli Noriega was named the Most Inspirational Wrestler and presented with a $500 scholarship at the Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.
Noriega won her weight class for the second straight tournament, pinning Lola Hunt of Peoria’s Liberty High School in 3:04 in the finals. The pin was Noriega’s fourth in five matches at the tournament, which featured 37 girls teams and 175 girl wrestlers, several of which were from Cochise County’s Buena and Willcox high schools.
Noriega began the tournament pinning Addyson Navarro of Yuma Gila Ridge in 1:04. Her second-round win was also by fall in 1:40 over Trinity Valencia of Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge.
In the quarterfinals Adacelli pinned Crystal Serrano of Tucson Magnet High in 2:20. Her semifinal match against Sophia Smith of Oro Valley’s Canyon Del Oro was a hard fought 1-0 decision, her only decision of the tournament.
Noriega, 26-0 on the season and 96-3 in her high school wrestling career, was Bisbee’s lone wrestler and accounted for all 32 of the Pumas points as Bisbee placed 20th at the tournament.
She is expected to surpass the 100-win mark this weekend at the Tucson Salpointe Wrestling Invitational.
Bisbee wrestling coach Mike Chavez said Noriega is on track to have a successful state tournament.
“We were so happy for her,” Chavez said. “For her to win that award amongst all those wrestlers was amazing.”
Noriega said she was so focused on her wrestling she didn’t know she had been nominated for the award.
“When they told me I had won (the award) I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It makes me feel honored to win that type of award.”
Chavez said Noriega has her mind set to wrestle in college. Her accomplishments can only help her recruiting process.
“We’re doing everything we can to help her get there,” he said.
“My training is different this year than before and it’s helping me get better,” Noriega said. “I’m learning different moves each day in practice and trying to do things I need to work more on. Knowing this is my last year here (at Bisbee) I’m determined to give it my all.”
Peoria Liberty won the tournament with 226 points; Tucson Sunnyside was second with 159.5 and Morenci was third with 110. Willcox placed 17th with 39 points. Buena tied Cobre, New Mexico, for 25th place.
Buena wrestling
Buena had two wrestlers, Aysha General at 126 and Roxanna Martinez at 145 in the invitational.
General went 3-2, finishing fourth after losing by pin in the consolation finals to Adriana Lloyd of Phoenix Centennial.
General had a bye her first round match, won her second by pin in 2:43 over Sunnyside’s Hilaria Burruel and pinned Marana’s Adina Halili in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals General was pinned by Surprise Valley Vista’s Brianna Reyes, dropping her into the consolation bracket where she won her first match before losing in the final.
Martinez went 1-2, beating Yecenia Tellez of Cobre before losing to Liberty’s Lily Hunt and Mesa’s Lyndsay Smith.
Willcox wrestling
Willcox had five wrestlers in the girls tournament.
Abi Tingle at 152 and Brandy Larson at 235 each finished fifth.
Tingle went 4-2, pinning Jazlene Wyatt of Tucson Magnet for fifth place.
Larson, who had three byes, was 2-2, pinning Sophia Orozco of Vail Cienega in the fifth place match.
Karissa Riggs at 114 and Morgan Allred at 132, both were 1-2. Nataly Thompson was 0-2 at 126-pounds.
Willcox coach Pat Macumber said the girls have come a long way since the season started.
“They haven’t had that many matches this year,” he said. “Many of these schools that we show up to have just one or two girls and they’re not necessarily in the same weights as our girls so we run into a lot of forfeits. It was good seeing them get some quality competition at this tournament. I can see them getting better.”
Macumber said the Liberty girls are scary good, saying they were ranked ninth in the nation.
