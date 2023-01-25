BISBEE — Bisbee High School began its wrestling program in 1966. Since then, just two male wrestlers, Serge Montoya in 2018 and Tony Chavez in 2016, have surpassed 100 career wins.

Senior Adacelli Noriega added her name to that list on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Diego Gadea Girls Salpointe Invitational in Tucson, becoming the first Bisbee female wrestler to record 100 wins.

