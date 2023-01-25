BISBEE — Bisbee High School began its wrestling program in 1966. Since then, just two male wrestlers, Serge Montoya in 2018 and Tony Chavez in 2016, have surpassed 100 career wins.
Senior Adacelli Noriega added her name to that list on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Diego Gadea Girls Salpointe Invitational in Tucson, becoming the first Bisbee female wrestler to record 100 wins.
What’s impressive about her 100-3 career record is that Noriega achieved it in three years while Montoya (142-36) and Chavez (179-26) did it in four years. Bisbee didn’t wrestle in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“This is something that I wanted for a while and to know that I’ve accomplished one of my goals feels really good,” Noriega said. “It’s an honor.”
Noriega’s pin in 4:58 over Sophia Smith of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in the 114-pound weight class finals gave her win No. 100 and capped off a 4-0 tournament performance.
Noriega began the Salpointe tournament by pinning CDO’s Ashlynn Quijada in 3:08 in the first round. She then pinned Isabella Soto of Tucson Magnet in 1:13 in the second round and put Rio Rico’s Sophia Renteria’s shoulders to the mat in 3:43 in the semifinals.
Noriega, last year’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Female Wrestler of the Year, was honored for the third consecutive tournament as the tournament’s outstanding female wrestler, having won the honor at Flowing Wells and at the Sierra Linda tournament in Phoenix.
“It’s been an honor to coach her,” said coach Mike Chavez (no relation to Tony Chavez), who has been coaching Noriega since she was in the fourth grade. “She has shown tremendous dedication and hard work. We always tell these kids there’s no day to rest even after tournaments, she goes for her runs, gets her body loose. Her knowledge and love of the sport comes through every time she steps on the mat. You can see it in her eyes as she’s about to wrestle. She puts the time needed in not only at practice but also at her house. She trains all year. She’s a true example of dedication to a sport.”
Because Noriega is Bisbee’s lone female wrestler she has to work out with the boys. To help her with her training Chavez has enlisted Montoya and Chavez to work with her.
“Watching her wrestle has been awesome,” Montoya said. “Seeing her progress over the years from when she first started at the middle school to where she is now in high school has been amazing. Her heart is in the right place.”
Chavez states it’s been an honor to be by Adacelli’s side and watch her succeed.
“To do what she’s done is pretty awesome,” he said.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, at Tucson Amphitheater High Noriega will go after her third consecutive sectional championship, followed by the state tournament the following weekend.
Noriega will be honored at Bisbee’s multiple meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Bisbee when the Pumas take on Benson, Tombstone, Thatcher and San Manuel.
Coach Chavez anticipates not having Noriega wrestle this week so she can be well rested and ready for sectionals.
Noriega says she has received some offers from colleges, but she is waiting until after the state tournament before making her decision on which school she’ll attend.
