Seniors Adacelli Noriega of Bisbee and Brandi Larson were crowned champions of their respective weight classes at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Girls Division I Section VII wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Tucson Amphitheater High School.

Buena’s Aysha General and Douglas’ Keila Navarro each placed second in their respective weight classes.

