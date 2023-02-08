Seniors Adacelli Noriega of Bisbee and Brandi Larson were crowned champions of their respective weight classes at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Girls Division I Section VII wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Tucson Amphitheater High School.
Buena’s Aysha General and Douglas’ Keila Navarro each placed second in their respective weight classes.
All four wrestlers have qualified for the girls state wrestling meet Feb. 18 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Buena’s Rozanna Martinez and Willcox’s Abi Tingle were 2-2 and finished fourth in their respective 145- and 152-pound weight classes. They do not qualify for state as only the top three placers advance. Martinez, a senior, lost her consolation finals match to Amari Aguilar of Sahuarita 6-4 while Tingle, a sophomore, dropped a 7-0 decision to freshman Jaylean Alfaro of Tucson Sunnyside.
For Noriega, who was competing in the 120-pound weight class, this is her third consecutive sectional championship. Noriega went 3-0 at the tournament, beating last year’s 114-pound state champion Sophia Gilbert of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 9-4 in the finals. Prior to her finals match Noriega had pinned her two opponents in 1:18 and 1:11 respectively.
Larson went 2-0 in her 235-pound weight class, pinning Tucson Flowing Wells’ Ariselma Alvarez in 4:36 in the finals. Larson pinned Jessence Octavio-Callejo of Rio Rico in 1:56 in her previous match.
General went 2-1, getting pinned by Adina Halili of Marana in the final. The Buena junior had pinned her two previous opponents in times of 5:08 and 2:32.
Navarao was 1-1 in her 185-pound weight class, winning her first match by pin before getting pinned by Davia Henry of Marana in 60 seconds in the final.
Noriega is 31-0 on the season and 103-3 in her three-year high school wrestling career. She says winning the sectional title again this year is special because it’s her senior year.
“I’ve trained really hard this year,” she said. “I’ve learned some new techniques which helped me.”
Noriega says her wrestling coach, Mike Chavez, has been supportive and encouraging, going so far as bringing in some former male wrestlers who were 100-plus career match winners at Bisbee, to help her train.
“They have really helped me improve,” she said. “There were a lot of girls at sectionals who had good technique and could wrestle. What I’m learning in practice is helping me when I wrestle.”
Willcox wrestling coach Pat Macumber said he was happy with how his girls performed at sectionals.
“We were pretty excited with the results especially because we took just five girls,” he said. “There were teams that had more girls (on their roster) that finished behind us. We’re really hoping we can grow this and get more girls out next year. Every one of these girls is a first-year wrestler. To have one win the championship and one place fourth is nice. I felt there were some other matches we should have won but our inexperience showed. Girls don’t get that many matches throughout the year otherwise I feel we could have made more gains.”
Macumber wasn’t sure until the season started how many wrestlers he’d have out.
“I was learning just as they were,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned is that we need more tournaments. Tournaments are what draws the girls. With the duals it just doesn’t happen.”
Next year Macumber is hoping to schedule a girls wrestling competition in Willcox and invite all area schools that have female wrestlers.
“I’d like to see these girls get as many matches as they can,” he said. “It will help them down the road.”
Buena wrestling coach Tim Williams said General had some tough matches at sectionals and she lost the championship match to a girl that she had beat before.
“That was a tough loss for her but we’re proud of her and will get her ready for state,” he said. “I was happy with our performance. It would have been to see them both go to state. Unfortunately, Roxanna didn’t make it but overall, I was happy with their performance.
Twenty-five teams were represented at sectionals. Sunnyside, as expected, won the sectional title followed by Marana and Marana Mountain View.
Willcox tied Salpointe for eight place, one point behind Sahuarita and two points behind Mica Mountain.
Buena placed 12th as a team, Bisbee 16th, Douglas 17th and Tombstone, which had just two freshman wrestlers, Mia Garcia at 114 and Pearl Luinstra at 120, placed 21st.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.