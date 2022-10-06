BISBEE — Bisbee High School senior Ramon Loya likes to run, and run, and run.
For the past three years Loya has played soccer and runs cross country during the fall for the Pumas. He plays basketball during the winter and runs distance for Bisbee’s track team in the spring.
The one common denominator in all four of these sports is that they require lots and lots of running, something that Loya says he enjoys doing.
Loya began running when he was in the fifth grade when his high school basketball coach Mike Hernandez, who teaches at the junior high, introduced him to the sport.
“After first I didn’t like it that much,” Loya said. “The more I did it I realized this was something I was good at. Now I really like it.”
Loya is a quiet athlete who doesn’t say much and speaks quietly when he is spoken to. He leads by example with his running. Between the two sports Ramon estimates he runs 5 to 6 miles a day.
The Bisbee senior has qualified for state in cross country the last three years, finishing 43rd as a freshman with a time of 17:52.98, 27th as a sophomore in 18:10.70 and 28th as a junior in 18:21.10.
His cross country coaches, Armando Ballesteros and Todd Hammet, say they have no doubt he will run at state again this year.
“These past four years he’s been a great runner for us,” Ballesteros said. “He just needs that little extra push so he can become a great runner. He’s been very consistent for us over the years and has won a lot of races.”
“He’s better when he’s being pushed,” Hammett added. “He’s not much of the rah-rah type and leads by his running.”
In the season-opening meet at Buena, Loya ran against some club runners the Colts had on their team. It was one of the few races he didn’t win.
Loya says that race has motivated him to get better, especially knowing this is his last season at Bisbee.
He is expected to be pushed Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the Pumas run against at least nine other schools at the Benson Invitational.
Ballesteros and Hammet say being in a small school it is not uncommon to share an athlete.
Loya missed a cross country race in Tombstone this year so he could be with his soccer team at a match in Tucson.
Both coaches believe that had Loya run at Tombstone, he would have won that race.
The night before the Bisbee Invitational, he played with the Pumas in a soccer match against Willcox and scored the Pumas’ lone goal.
“Ramon has been working very hard and has shown growth in both sports he is participating in,” says soccer coach Melissa Wright. “(His) participation in cross country has benefited his stamina to play an entire soccer game.”
In six soccer matches with Bisbee this season Loya has just one goal but has 36 steals.
Despite having “tired legs” on Wednesday Ramon found the strength and stamina to run 3.1 miles the next day to lead his BHS team.
He’s used to it, so he knows what he needs to do to get himself ready,” Ballesteros said. “He’s conditioned for it.”
In a recent race in Douglas Loya beat the second-place runner by over a minute and was actually cooling down and getting hydrated when the runner crossed the finish line. At the Bisbee Invitational last week he beat the second-place runner by 47 seconds.
Ballesteros and Hammet believe Loya can win sectionals later this month, but he has to be mentally and physically ready and rested.
“That’s my goal for him,” Ballesteros said. “He has the talent to do it. But does he have that push, that will?”
Loya is a straight-A student. He says his favorite class is English. He likes hanging out with his family when he’s not running.
“My family has always been there for me, encouraging me,” he said. “I’d like to run at the next level if possible. My goal right now is to win sectionals and get back to state.”
