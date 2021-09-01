BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s volleyball team had been eagerly waiting for their first match of the season that was scheduled to take place against Tucson Catalina Monday night in Bisbee.
Hours before the match was scheduled to take place, BHS volleyball coach Joni Giacomino, who has been coaching BHS volleyball off and on for about 14 years, was notified that Catalina would not be coming and the match would be rescheduled for a later date.
That meant the Pumas would be forced to wait until Tuesday before they could play their first match of the season, taking on Desert Christian on the road in Tucson. On Thursday the Pumas will be in Elfrida for a 6 p.m. match with the Valley Union Blue Devils. The Pumas’ home opener will take place Sept. 8 against Tucson St. Augustine Catholic.
Bisbee is coming off a state playoff season that saw it make the postseason for the first time since 2000. Despite a first-round loss, Giacomino saw it as something to build on.
The Pumas were 7-7 overall last year, 5-6 in conference and 4-6 in the 2A East Region finishing behind Pima, Morenci and Benson.
Bisbee lost three seniors from last year which was pretty much its entire front line except for junior Gabby Lopez, who was the lone player to land postseason honors, making the 2A East second team.
Giacomino said she had three varsity starters returning this year and five who played varsity and junior varsity.
“So (we) do have experience,” she said. “Currently we have 20 girls out with four freshmen, I believe. We have quite a few new players as well as returning JVs that have experience. I have a couple of girls that will be playing both varsity and JV once they get some game time under their belt.”
Giacomino said some of the players expected to perform well are senior setter Valerie Wright, senior outside hitters Lexi Lopez and Jacklyn Cronin, junior setter/outside hitter Vianney Hidalgo, junior libero Ardemesia Martinez, junior Aracelli Noriega and sophomore middle and outside hitter Lucy Gonzales.
Giacomino says team has the potential to do very well.
“We’ve had about two weeks of full practice so we definitely know where we need to work,” she said. “Communication as always is a work in progress. I think Morenci and Pima will be at the top but there is no reason why we cannot be right up there with them. Even though there are some young players stepping up we have some good power with Gabby Lopez and Lexi Lopez. Wright is our No. 1 setter and a strong hitter when she is in the front line. Vianney will be our secondary setter and she, too, has a strong front row presence.
“We should do well with blocking with some of the height that includes Gonzales and Cronin. Martinez will play an integral role for us as libero as well as Noriega playing back row. We also have Gabby with setting experience to cover if our setters have to take the first pass. Overall, I think there is a lot of potential this year. If the girls can pull together and work as a team they will be quite strong.”
