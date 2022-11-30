BISBEE— Bisbee High School senior Yanitza Romero is passionate about basketball.
When she is not playing competitively, she can be found playing “pickup” games or just shooting the ball with friends in her yard or in a nearby gym in her spare time.
At the Boyd Baker Tournament in Tucson Nov. 21-23, Romero was a major contributor in the Pumas winning their third straight tournament championship, beating Joseph City 56-45. Romero scored a game-high 21 points, 15 of which came from 3-point range. What’s amazing about those numbers is that in the earlier matchup with Joseph City which Bisbee lost 61-35 two days prior, Romero was held to just two points.
In the five games the Pumas played at the tournament. Romero averaged 10.2 points per game.
Romero, the daughter of Brisda Yepson and Jose Miguel Romero, is a two-sport athlete at BHS, also playing softball.
“I just love basketball,” she said. “I consider all the players on this team family. We go out and have fun and give it our all. I love being a part of the Pumas.”
Romero has played basketball the past two years at BHS. She was planning on playing in 2020 but that eason was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s sad we lost that season,” she said. “I felt bad for the seniors. I am so grateful we get to have a full season this year.”
Romero says qualifying for state last year and getting to the state championship bracket of 16 was sweet but she and her teammates want to go further this year.
At the Boyd Baker Tournament, coach Courtney Borquez said Romero really stepped up the final game. She had scored in double figures in wins over San Manuel and Baboquivari but it was the championship game when she really took control.
“She normally plays down low and we moved her to the side where she could shoot more,” Borquez said. “She was confident in her ability to hit her shots. I think that’s what helped us. I wasn’t really surprised. I was just so happy to know that she can play like that. Sometimes she gets nervous. She came out that game and rocked it. She now needs to keep it up and keep continuing to play like she did.”
Borquez said for the team to battle back from a loss says a lot about the chemistry and character of the team.
“For the Herald/Review last year we got the Sportsmanship Award,” she said. “I think that helps show that if you get beat you come back with a confident attitude.”
Borquez said between Romero and fellow senior Gabriella Lopez she knows she’s going to get production in points and the rest of the team will contribute where it can.
Romero said Joseph City was a scrappy team and in the first game caught Bisbee by surprise.
“I couldn’t believe I was just held to two points that game,” she said. “I think we all felt that team was not going to be as strong as it was. Their defense was very good. It was tough finding a way to get open. When I heard that we were playing them again I went back and rewinded (in my head) what worked and didn’t (work). I was determined to play better this time and fortunately I did.”
Romero said she felt good in pregame warmups and as soon as she scored that first point in the championship game she knew she was going to be OK.
After hitting no 3’s the first game, Yanitza sank five 3-pointers in the championship game.
“I was hitting my 3’s from all sides,” she said. “My best side ended up being the side of the key. I like shooting from the corners. Thankfully what I was putting up (that day) was going in.”
She says winning the tournament championship her final year at BHS was sweet.
“It was very emotional because it was my last year,” she said.
Romero’s favorite subject at BHS is math. Her favorite food is Mexican and she likes listening to all kinds of music.
Her favorite part of the day, however, is every afternoon when she connects with her teammates for practice or a game.
“I really like being around my teammates,” she said. “I’m hoping we can make this a good season for all of us.”
