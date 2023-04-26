Bisbee softball ends Tombstone’s season; advances to state play-in tournament

TOMBSTONE — The Bisbee Pumas softball team is headed to the 2A state tournament and will host a state play-in game after thumping the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 28-7 Monday in Tombstone in the final regular-season game for both schools.
Bisbee will host Miami Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. at Bisbee High School. That winner advances to the 16-team state championship tournament which kicks off Saturday, April 29.
Monday’s game with Tombstone had 26 total walks and 16 hits.
Bisbee scored six runs in the top of the first inning on four hits, four walks and two errors, taking a 6-0 lead.
Tombstone responded in the bottom half of the inning with four runs off two hits, two walks and two errors.
After adding a run in the top of the second, the Pumas tacked on three additional runs in the third on an error and six straight walks, increasing their lead to 10-4.
Bisbee scored seven more runs in the fourth and 11 in the fifth while Tombstone scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
Jordan Holly was the winning pitcher for Bisbee. She allowed seven runs, eight hits, struck out 10 and walked four.
Kayla Gross and Brianna True both pitched for Tombstone, allowing 28 runs and eight hits. They struck out four and walked 22.
Bisbee had eight players with one hit. Adacelli Noriega was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Maria Lopez was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Alexsa Espinosa was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Alyssa Lopez was 1-for-3 with run scored and an RBI and Yanitza Romero and Naelani Borbon were both 1-for-2.
Liliana Garcia hit 3-for-3 for Tombstone and scored two runs and Gross was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs. True, Julia Schilling and Syana Stark each had one hit.
Tombstone ends its season 5-19 overall. Two of those wins were no-hitters by Gross.
