Bisbee softball ends Tombstone’s season; advances to state play-in tournament

Bisbee softball pitcher Jordan Holly makes a play on the ball while shortstop Maria Lopez moves in to assist if needed Monday in Tombstone.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

TOMBSTONE — The Bisbee Pumas softball team is headed to the 2A state tournament and will host a state play-in game after thumping the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 28-7 Monday in Tombstone in the final regular-season game for both schools.

Bisbee will host Miami Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. at Bisbee High School. That winner advances to the 16-team state championship tournament which kicks off Saturday, April 29.

