Bisbee softball finishes third in tournament

Bisbee High School’s softball team was in Phoenix March 23-24 competing in the Epic Tourney Softball Classic hosted by Chandler Prep Academy and played at the Rose Mofford Complex.
Bisbee went 3-1 at the tournament and finished third.
“The girls played well both days,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said.
The Pumas began tournament play March 23 beating Tuba City 15-1.
The winning pitcher was Isabella Solis. Adacelli Noriega led the team at the plate, hitting 4-for-5.
That evening Bisbee faced 2A East Region foe Pima and pulled out a hard-fought 5-3 win.
“Our defense held it together,” Wright said.
Jordyn Holly was the winning pitcher.
On March 24 the Pumas fell 7-1 to Laveen Heritage Academy.
“The girls were upset with their performance; mental errors hurt us,” Wright said.
Bisbee came back that evening and thumped Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin High School 18-7.
“(We) came out hitting with Gabby Lopez hitting a two-run home run and our defense handled their business,” Wright said. “Both pitchers, Isabella Solis and Jordan Holly, threw well this tournament. Adacelli Noriega, Ademina Martinez and Destiney Rodriguez carried the Pumas at the plate.”
Bisbee, 6-5 overall counting the tournament, 1-2 in both conference and region play, hosted Tombstone High School on Tuesday, March 28, and will be at Willcox on Wednesday, March 29.
