Bisbee softball finishes third in tournament

The Bisbee High School softball team finished third in the Epic Tourney Softball Classic hosted by Chandler Prep Academy at the Rose Mofford Complex March 23-24 in Phoenix.

 Submitted

Bisbee went 3-1 at the tournament and finished third.

