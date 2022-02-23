BISBEE − Bisbee’s softball team enjoyed some success last year, finishing third in the 2A South Region. The Pumas won a state tournament play-in game, beating Phoenix Christian, before losing to Phoenix Horizon Honors 10-1 in the next round.
Prior to last year, the last time Bisbee was in the state softball playoffs was 2012. The goal this year is to get back to state and advance beyond the second round.
Bisbee High School graduate Melissa Wright is back as coach.
“I started playing ball when I was 5 years old until I was 15 years old for Bisbee Little League,” Wright said. “Then I went on to play for the Sierra Vista Diamonds at 16 and the Bisbee Queens. I played varsity softball all four years at BHS. I started coaching little league when I was 20 years old, in 2002, and continued until 2018. I began coaching softball for the Bisbee School District in 2015 at Lowell Middle School. I began coaching at BHS in 2017 until present.”
Assisting Wright will be her father, Tony Pizano, who coached her throughout her younger years and high school. Joshua Lopez, who was the coach of the traveling team Bisbee Bombers, will be assisting Wright and Pizano.
“Last year’s overall performance was amazing,” Wright said. “I had coached the talented team since they were freshman and it paid off by qualifying and playing in state for the first time since 2012.”
Wright has seven returning players she will build her team around.
One of those is her daughter, Valerie, a senior who plays second base. Other returning players are senior third baseman and outfielder Alexia Lopez; junior outfielder Adacelli Noriega; junior third baseman Alexa Espinosa; junior pitcher/shortstop/outfielder Gabriella Lopez; sophomore first baseman Naelani Borbon; and sophomore catcher Ademina Martinez.
“This year our strength will be with our bats as we have some power hitters, our defense will be strong, so I think we have everything that we need to have a successful season,” Wright said. “Our weakness will be that we are a young team with a lot of potential. Our pitchers are freshman and one junior.”
Wright says the 2A East Region is one of the toughest in the state.
“I believe we will finish in the middle of our conference,” she said. “I have confidence in these young ladies as long as they take their abilities on the field and give it their all.”
Bisbee won’t open its season until March 1 when it will host San Miguel.
“I’m really excited to get our season started and am looking forward to having our team in action and just getting everything rolling,” Wright said.
