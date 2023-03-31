Bisbee softball spanks Tombstone

Bisbee's Adacelli Noriega collides with Tombstone catcher Julia Schilling as she attempts to score Tuesday at Bisbee High School. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas softball team scored 24 runs in two innings Tuesday, March 28 beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 24-3 at Bisbee High School.

Tombstone committed 11 errors this game and actually led 3-0 scoring all three of its runs in the top of the first inning. Julia Schilling singled which allowed Liliana Garcia to score the first run of the game and Brianna True and Schilling later scored on an error giving the Yellow Jackets the early lead.

