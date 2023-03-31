BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas softball team scored 24 runs in two innings Tuesday, March 28 beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 24-3 at Bisbee High School.
Tombstone committed 11 errors this game and actually led 3-0 scoring all three of its runs in the top of the first inning. Julia Schilling singled which allowed Liliana Garcia to score the first run of the game and Brianna True and Schilling later scored on an error giving the Yellow Jackets the early lead.
In the bottom half of the inning Bisbee sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs off three hits, two errors and five walks. Gabby Lopez and Destiny Rodriguez’s runs tied the game at 3-3. Rodriguez would later hit a three-run home run giving the Pumas a 10-3 lead.
Bisbee would tack on 14 more runs in the bottom of the second on four hits, three errors and nine walks. Jordan Holly hit a two run double this inning, Lopez had a two-run single and Adacelli Noriega a bases clearing triple.
Play was stopped on account of the 10-run mercy rule after Tombstone batted in the top of the fourth.
The Pumas had seven hits against Tombstone. Noriega hit 1-for-2, scored three runs and had two RBIs, Alyssa Lopez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs; Rodriguez was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and an RBI; Gabby Lopez 1-for-2 two runs scored, and two RBIs and Yanitza Romero was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Holly was the winning pitcher for Bisbee. She went the distance, allowed three runs, six hits, struck out four and walked one. She also hit 1-for-1, had three RBIs, walked three times and scored three runs.
Tombstone threw three pitchers, True, Kyla Gross and Ella Hagenah this game, combining to allow Bisbee 24 runs, seven hits, 16 walks and one strikeout.
Erin Posey led the Yellow Jackets at the plate hitting 2-for-2; Schilling, Garcia and Gross were all 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Syana Stark was also 1-for-2.
Bisbee, 7-6 overall, 2-3 in both conference and region play, will be back in action Tuesday, April 4 hosting Benson at 4 p.m. at Bisbee High School.
Tombstone, 2-10 overall, 0-3 in both conference and region, will be at Benson on Friday for a 2A East Regional game.
