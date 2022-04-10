BISBEE − Bisbee High School’s softball team knocked off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 17-7 in six innings Friday at Bisbee High School.
The win was the second straight for Bisbee who the day before beat Patagonia 16-4 while for the Yellow Jackets it was their 10th consecutive loss.
Tied 3-3 after the first inning Tombstone scored a run in the top of the second when Keiala Cowan singled and later stole home giving the Yellow Jackets a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom half of the third Bisbee rallied for four runs off one hit, three walks and three hit by pitch batters taking a 7-4 lead.
Tombstone scored twice in the top of the fourth as Ysabel Romero and Maria Lopez both scored, cutting the Pumas lead to 7-6.
Bisbee responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning before tacking on five more in the sixth forcing the game to be called on account of the 10-run mercy rule.
Brianna True and Abygail Romero both pitched for Tombstone, combining to allow the Pumas to score 17 runs off 13 hits while walking five and striking out six.
Jordan Holly was the pitcher for Bisbee. She went the distance, allowed seven runs off 11 hits, struck out five and walked five.
Adaceli Noriega led Bisbee at the plate going 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs; Destiny Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI; Alexia Lopez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Ademina Martinez 2-for-3, three runs scored and an RBI; Gabby Lopez, 1-for-1 with three runs scored and an RBI; Mia Lopez and Naelani Borbon each were 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
For Tombstone, True and Lopez each hit 3-for-4 with True scoring a run and Lopez scoring two runs and also having two RBIs. Romero was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Cowan 1-for-2 with a run scored, Julia Schilling 1-for-3 with a run scored and Aidan Elias 1-for-3.
Tombstone has road games Monday at Benson and Friday at Willcox.
Bisbee will play three games in three days this week beginning on Tuesday when the Pumas host Pima in a 4 p.m. game at Bisbee High School. On Wednesday, April 13, Bisbee heads to Pima for a rematch. On Thursday San Manuel comes to Bisbee for a 4 p.m. game
