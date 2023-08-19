Bisbee, St. David win big opening night; Benson, Willcox fall

Bisbee's Juan Pablo Navarro gets some help from Tryston Meyer as he attempts to get past Benson's David Harris Friday night in Benson.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

High school football in Cochise County kicked off Friday night with the Bisbee Pumas and their new head coach Shawn Holley thumping the Benson Bobcats 43-13 in Benson, the Willcox Cowboys falling 32-21 to the Arizona Lutheran Coyotes and the St. David Tigers smacking the Kearny Ray Bearcats 50-0.

In Benson, Bisbee snapped a six-year losing streak having last won in Benson 18-16 in 2016 with an impressive, dominating performance. This game took just minutes shy of three hours to complete.

