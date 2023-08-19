Bisbee, St. David win big opening night; Benson, Willcox fall

High school football in Cochise County kicked off Friday night with the Bisbee Pumas and their new head coach Shawn Holley thumping the Benson Bobcats 43-13 in Benson, the Willcox Cowboys falling 32-21 to the Arizona Lutheran Coyotes and the St. David Tigers smacking the Kearny Ray Bearcats 50-0.
In Benson, Bisbee snapped a six-year losing streak having last won in Benson 18-16 in 2016 with an impressive, dominating performance. This game took just minutes shy of three hours to complete.
Puma quarterback Sebastian Lopez threw for two touchdown passes, one to Gabe Diaz, the other to Michael Coronado plus he had TD runs of 42, 15, 10 and 17 yards in the big win which was also a 2A regional game.
Benson took the opening drive of the game and scored when Dalton Crockett hit Brax Cluff with a TD pass.
The second quarter saw the Pumas score 19 unanswered points turning what had been a 7-0 deficit into a 19-7 lead.
Benson narrowed the lead to 25-13 in the third but never could get closer as Bisbee responded with 18 straight points coming away with a dominating win.
In Willcox, the Cowboys led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the half.
Willcox had a 21-20 lead with eight minutes remaining in the game when Arizona Lutheran scored 12 straight points coming away with the win.
St. David’s game in Kearny got off to a late start because of lightning but when it did start the Tigers took off scoring quickly taking a 36-0 lead at the half. St. David went up 43-0 in the third putting the game into a running clock.
The Tigers are at Baboquivari next week; Bisbee will host Madison Highland; Benson is back at home hosting Sequoia Pathway and Willcox will be at Tonopah Valley.
Buena, Douglas, Tombstone and Valley Union were all idle Friday night and will play Aug. 25.
