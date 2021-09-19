If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MARICOPA — The Bisbee Pumas suffered another tough loss Friday, rallying from a 22-6 halftime deficit but losing 30-22 to the Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas.
Sequoia Pathway led 16-0 when Diego Chavez scored for Bisbee on an 8-yard run. Sequoia ran the ensuing kickoff back for a score and a 22-6 lead at the intermission.
Bisbee rallied in the second half, as Chavez and Diego Lopez scored and each had successful 2-point conversion attempts, tying the game at 22-22.
A coverage mistake allowed Sequoia to complete a 40-yard pass, which led to a 3-yard TD run, handing Bisbee (2-2) its second consecutive heartbreaking loss.
The previous week the Pumas fell to Douglas, 24-21.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “The heat was about 97 during warmups. It was a very challenging situation for our guys in terms of hydration and cramping. We were playing shorthanded a lot of the night at different personal spots. Against an athletic team like Sequoia that can be the difference and in the end, it was. We had a chance there late in the game. Our young guys are making some key mistakes trying to close out games, allowing teams to get back into it. When you’re starting three freshmen on defense that’s going to happen. We need to get those things corrected. Once we do, we should be in good shape.”
It’s homecoming this week at Bisbee. Festivities kick off Monday with a Powder Puff game followed by the bonfire on Wednesday, the parade on Thursday and the game on Friday against Tucson Santa Rita.
“We’re hoping to get back into the win column this week,” Vertrees said. “I feel we learn a lot more from close losses than we would from blowout wins so that’s the attitude our guys are going with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.