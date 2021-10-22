Bisbee suffers straight set loss to Pima

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — It was another rough night for the Bisbee Pumas volleyball team, who on Tuesday suffered a straight-set loss to Pima by scores of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-14.
Tuesday’s loss was Bisbee’s fifth consecutive 3-0 loss and sixth in its last seven matches.
Prior to the skid, Bisbee had won six straight matches but have since been plagued by injury and illness issues.
In the first set Tuesday the score was tied 4-4 early on before the Roughriders got going offensively, taking an 11-4 lead and padding it to 15-5 and 20-8.
Bisbee led in the second set 6-4 before Pima countered with a 8-2 run for a 12-8 lead, which increased to 20-12.
The third set was all Pima as the Roughriders jumped out to an early 7-2 lead and never looked back.
Gabby Lopez had six kills and three blocks for Bisbee. Valerie Wright had four assists, two blocks, and two kills; Lexi Lopez three kills and two blocks; and Tubby Martinez 15 digs.
“Communication and coverage is an issue (and) we missed some crucial serves too,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said. “They played better tonight. I won’t take anything away from Pima, they are a good team.”
Bisbee, 7-8 overall, 3-6 in conference, 1-6 in the 2A East Region, Benson on Thursday night. Look for results in Sunday’s Herald/Review.
Next week Bisbee plays its final three matches of the regular season beginning on Monday, hosting Tucson Catalina on Senior Night.
The Pumas are at Willcox on Tuesday and close out the season Thursday at home against Morenci.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.