Bisbee suffers straight set loss to Pima

Bisbee's Lexi Lopez prepares to knock down one of her three kills in the Pumas' volleyball match with Bisbee Tuesday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

BISBEE — It was another rough night for the Bisbee Pumas volleyball team, who on Tuesday suffered a straight-set loss to Pima by scores of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-14.

Tuesday’s loss was Bisbee’s fifth consecutive 3-0 loss and sixth in its last seven matches.

Prior to the skid, Bisbee had won six straight matches but have since been plagued by injury and illness issues.

In the first set Tuesday the score was tied 4-4 early on before the Roughriders got going offensively, taking an 11-4 lead and padding it to 15-5 and 20-8.

Bisbee led in the second set 6-4 before Pima countered with a 8-2 run for a 12-8 lead, which increased to 20-12.

The third set was all Pima as the Roughriders jumped out to an early 7-2 lead and never looked back.

Gabby Lopez had six kills and three blocks for Bisbee. Valerie Wright had four assists, two blocks, and two kills; Lexi Lopez three kills and two blocks; and Tubby Martinez 15 digs.

“Communication and coverage is an issue (and) we missed some crucial serves too,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said. “They played better tonight. I won’t take anything away from Pima, they are a good team.”

Bisbee, 7-8 overall, 3-6 in conference, 1-6 in the 2A East Region, Benson on Thursday night. Look for results in Sunday’s Herald/Review.

Next week Bisbee plays its final three matches of the regular season beginning on Monday, hosting Tucson Catalina on Senior Night.

The Pumas are at Willcox on Tuesday and close out the season Thursday at home against Morenci.

