Bisbee teen is a legend in his field; brother not far behind

TUCSON — Bryceton Meyer, a 15-year-old Bisbee High School freshman, continues to dominate in the INEX Legends division at Tucson Speedway, winning all of the scheduled regular season events to date in 2022.
With a 141-point lead over reigning champion Mike Webber, Bryceton likely will be the division champion.
The 2021 Rookie of the Year has already matched his victories from the previous season. In fact, Bryceton has won everything there is to be won in the Legends division this season, including heat races and qualifying.
His brother Tryston, 13, is currently sixth overall and is leading the rookie points for the title of Rookie of the Year in the Legend division. With two top-five finishes this year, the Bisbee Middle School seventh grader is improving his skills with each race.
Racing is very much a family affair and has been since Bryceton was 5 years old.
From Quarter Midgets to Bandoleros to Legends, and now, Thunder Trucks, racing is just a way of life.
“Our biggest supporters are definitely Mom, Dad, Gramma and Grandpa,” Bryceton said. “They pretty much power the whole operation with the business.”
The family-owned Banning Creek Enterprises is a general contracting business in Bisbee.
Bryceton is pulling double duty, racing his No. 7 Legend car and the No. 22 Thunder Truck. He is quickly mastering the quick change from race to race between the Legend, which is a 5/8-scale 1934 Ford Coupe replica, and the truck.
“Every car is different,” Bryceton said. “The Legend is like a tank, you can feel every bump. The truck is pretty smooth.”
Just 48 points out of the lead in the Thunder Trucks, Bryceton could see another Rookie of the Year title.
A third Legend sits in the family’s shop located in the hills of Bisbee — which Bryceton has driven to a second-place finish at the road course in Las Vegas.
“At the road course we hit 120 (mph) on the long straight,” Bryceton said. His fastest on the 3/8th-oval in Tucson is around 95 mph.
Both boys, along with their cousin, Cameron, work on the cars at home and at the track.
“I am proud that everything they do they always give 110% and never give up,” said the boys’ father, Jeremy Meyer. “And they also work hard at school to achieve the best they can.”
Bryceton is not only seeing success on the track, but also in sports. He plays varsity baseball at Bisbee High School and recently competed in the state tournament.
“He is the kind of person that when he walks into a room, he brightens it up,” said Bisbee coach Todd Hammett. “He has an infectious personality, and he just makes everybody happy.
“He received an honorable mention for the 2A East in baseball, and being a freshman, that is really hard to do. I’m sure in the years to come he’s going to get several more (honors).”
This week, Bryceton was notified of his nomination as a 2022 Herald/Review Best of Preps Athlete, which honors the top athlete in each sport as well as the male and female athlete of the year. A ceremony will take place June 9 in Sierra Vista.
Though both drivers have dreams of taking their hobby to the professional level, they are simply taking life one lap at a time and enjoying every second.
“We just go out and have fun,” Tryston added.
May 7 race recap
In other main event racing May 7 at Tucson Speedway, Gabe Lopez drove his No. 21 Bandit Bandolero to its first main event win. Tucker Paladenic led 10 laps in the Outlaw Bandolero main event but was passed with two to go by Austin Pasieka.
Colton Tutt drove his No. 05 Hobby Stock to its second win.
Dylan Jones won the first of two Super Late Model main events. His three-race winning streak came to an end when he was passed on the final lap by Rookie Bill Engle, taking his first win by inches at the checkered flag in the second feature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.