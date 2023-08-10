BISBEE— After several weeks of pounding on each other in practice, the Bisbee Pumas football team will have the opportunity to pound on someone else Friday when they host the Morenci Wildcats in a preseason scrimmage at the Warren Ballpark.

The scrimmage originally was scheduled for 7 p.m. Bisbee first year coach Shawn Holley said Wednesday Morenci had requested the scrimmage begin at 6 p.m. which he agreed to.

