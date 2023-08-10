BISBEE— After several weeks of pounding on each other in practice, the Bisbee Pumas football team will have the opportunity to pound on someone else Friday when they host the Morenci Wildcats in a preseason scrimmage at the Warren Ballpark.
The scrimmage originally was scheduled for 7 p.m. Bisbee first year coach Shawn Holley said Wednesday Morenci had requested the scrimmage begin at 6 p.m. which he agreed to.
There is no charge to attend the scrimmage.
Knowing there is a possibility that future opponents may have scouts in the stands, Holley plans on keeping his offensive and defensive schemes very basic.
“We know Morenci is tough,” he said. “It should be a good test for us to see how far we’ve come; how far we’ve got to go. The main thing I want to do is see us execute the offense and defense. We’re going to show just a few basic concepts. We’re not going to reveal too much of our playbook.”
Bisbee held its annual Red/Gray scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Warren. Holley said he was impressed by what he saw from his players.
After going back and reviewing game film he still feels that way.
“We’re a lot further along than what I thought,” Holley said. “We’ve picked up our blocking schemes really well which is good. We made some pretty good reads, some pretty good throws. Our running game didn’t look too bad.”
Holley said his receivers need to do a better job of catching the football.
“It’s much different catching the ball with pads on,” Holley said. “I want us to continue working on the run game. Our defense, I’d like to see us not miss as many tackles.”
Holley stressed his players were relying too much on the plays they were wearing on their wristbands. He had his team practice without those wristbands this week, saying it appears to have worked.
“We have not used the wristbands all week,” he said. “We’re focusing more on our assignments and what we’re supposed to do and not relying on those wristbands so much. We’ve got to know what to do without relying on those wristbands so much.”
Holley said the team is aware this is its final tuneup before the season begins Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.
“We’re all excited, the community is excited, to start playing some games,” he said. “We know Benson is going to be a good test for us. We’ll be up to the challenge.”
