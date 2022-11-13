All-region honors for the 2A San Pedro were announced last week and Bisbee and Tombstone high school’s football teams had players that were recognized.
Willcox, which will be playing this week in the 2A state semifinals, came away with a majority of the honors.
Cristian Pando was named the Player of the Year, Ayden Fuentes was the Offensive Player of the Year, Mikey Martinez was the Defensive Player of the Year and Eric Hjalmarson was the Coach of the Year.
For the Pumas, first-team honors went to Diego Chavez, running back; David Chapman, kickoff returner; and Luis Valdez, offensive lineman. Second-team honors went to Sebastian Lopez, quarterback; Fabian Hernandez, defensive lineman; Michael Coronado, linebacker; Diego Chavez, linebacker; Emilio Hernandez, offensive lineman; Bryceton Meyer, offensive utility flex player; and Kaleb Peterson, running back. Xavier Galvan, Xavier Montiel, Juan Pablo Navarro and Pio Valenzuela all received honorable mention honors.
For Tombstone, first-team honors went to DJ Elias, quarterback; Malachi Keller, receiver; Brendyn Downing, receiver; and Andrew Griesemier, linebacker. Second-team honors went to Terrill Smith and Isaac Villalobos, defensive lineman; Jmiah Wallis, defensive utility flex player; Jacob Weichelt, long snapper; Aiden Luna, offensive lineman; Malachi Keller, place kicker; and Logan Stevens, receiver. Hunter Guerrero and Sebastian Jones both received honorable mention honors.
Bisbee, which finished the season ranked 25th in the state 2A football poll, was 4-6 overall, 4-3 in conference, 2-2 in region.
Tombstone was ranked 24th in the final poll and was 4-6 overall, 4-5 in conference, 1-3 in region.
