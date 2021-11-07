SIERRA VISTA — Bisbee’s boys cross country team and two runners from Tombstone’s cross country team have qualified for the upcoming state meet in Phoenix this weekend following impressive state performances at the state sectional cross country championships Wednesday at Buena High School.
Boys and girls races for Division II, III and IV were held and six division champions were crowned.
The Division IV boys 3-mile race featured eight complete teams as well as several schools that did not have the full field of seven runners. Pusch Ridge won with 39 points. Benson was second with 62 and Bisbee third with 84.
Bisbee junior Ramon Loya led the Pumas, finishing third overall in 17:56.4.
“The course today was flat but hard,” he said. “I went out and did my best. I’m happy with my performance; this is my third year in a row of going to state.”
Loya said he benefited from rest of the team pushing him and keeping him focused. His best finish at state was last year when he finished 27th.
Fernando Gallegos placed 19th for the Pumas with a time of 19:51.9. Jesus Moreno was 21st in 20:08.9; Jaden Lumpkin 28th, 20:58.1; Franciso Zamudio 33rd, 21:22.6; Jesus Ibarra 48th, 24:55; and Eduardo Navarette, 59th, 29:37.4.
Sixty-one runners ran in the boys race. Myles Floyd of Tucson Pusch Ridge won in 6:40.7.
In the girls race, Bisbee’s Adaceli Salaiz Noriega finished 23rd overall in the field of 50 runners with a time of 25:15.2. Paloma Asaro was 28th in 26:05.9 and Kiyona Snyder 48th in 33:47.1. No Bisbee girls qualified for state.
Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said he was proud of how his athletes ran and could see by how tired they were after their races.
“Look at them,” he said. “They’re exhausted. You can tell they gave it their all. I’m so proud of them. It’s been an amazing ride with these guys. I’ve had better teams but the heart of this team is what blows me away.”
Tombstone was led by sophomore Anthony Piro, the Yellow Jackets’ lone boys state qualifier, who finished seventh in 18:34.
“I feel today’s race was my best one yet,” Piro said. “I’ll openly admit right now I feel like I could run two more of these. I feel amazing right now.
“I’m happy to be going to state. I can’t wait to get there.”
Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said he was happy with how his six runners performed.
“Throughout the course of the season we set up things that will allow us to run well at the end of the season and today they did that,” he said. “Today was the best we’ve run this season. These kids have all run hard, they’re all very coachable.”
Winslow said Piro has worked hard and deserves this opportunity.
“He does things right, he does things well and it’s just not when the race goes off,” Winslow said. “It’s in workouts when people aren’t looking.”
Tombstone runners who failed to qualify for state were freshman Landen Pease, 32nd, 21:32; freshman Brandon Schroeder, 34th, 21:42.2; and sophomore Valen Morales, 50th, 25:43.9.
Tombstone sophomore Cora Lehman, placed 21st in 24:40.8. She will join Piro at the state meet.
Freshman Krista Valenzuela was 31st in 26:49.2.
“I’m ecstatic by what I saw today from these kids,” Winslow stated.
Editor’s note: Results from the sectional meet for Douglas, Benson, Willcox and St. David will run in Wednesday’s Herald/Review county edition.
