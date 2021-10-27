If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s volleyball put an end to its six-game skid Monday night beating the Tucson Catalina Trojans in three straight sets on Senior Night.
Prior to the start of the match Bisbee volleyball coach Joni Giacomino and her assistant Alonzo Tapia took a moment to recognize the three seniors on the team, Jackylin Cronin, Lexi Lopez and Valerie Wright.
When the match started Bisbee wasted little time in taking control. Up 1-0 in the first set, Wright began serving for the Pumas and directed a rally that ended with Bisbee up 10-0.
The Pumas went on to lead 14-3, 17-4, 23-8 before winning 25-12.
With the score tied 4-4 in the second set, Gabby Lopez smacked down a kill that gave Bisbee a 5-4 lead. She then followed that up with an ace making the score 6-4. The Pumas proceeded to pad their lead to 17-7, 19-8 before taking the second set 25-14.
The third set saw Catalina jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Pumas didn’t panic and battled back.
Tied at 8-8, Bisbee then went on a 7-1 run, taking a 15-9 lead en route to another 25-14 set win.
Wright had nine consecutive serves in the first set, one of which was for an ace, three kills and 17 assists. Lexi Lopez recorded five aces, eight kills, and a block. Gabby Lopez had two aces, 14 kills, three blocks, and six assists. Lucy Gonzales three kills; Cronin three kills, Celli Norieha, one kill and Tubby Martinez played great defense, said her coach recording 14 digs.
“The girls really stepped up tonight and played well,” Giacomino said. “Serves were good but defense was great tonight. We had some quick set successes and some great hitting from our usually passive players. I’m hoping this momentum will carry over to (Tuesday’s match) at Willcox.”
