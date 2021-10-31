If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — After beating Tucson Catalina earlier in the week on Senior Night and snapping a six-game losing streak, the Bisbee Pumas volleyball team concluded the season with losses to Willcox and Morenci.
In the loss at Willcox on Tuesday, the Pumas were riding high from the win over Catalina, forcing the Cowgirls to five sets before they won to sweep the season series.
“We started out slow, losing the first game 7-25,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said. “Girls came back strong in both the second and third game, winning 25-18 and 25-18. Fourth game we lost 18-25. This was due to missing crucial serves. This caused the momentum to drop and the girls fell behind unable to make up lost points.
“The fifth game went back and forth with Bisbee leading by three points at one time. Passing errors and missed digs were costly as the girls fell 14-16 to a very disappointing loss. The girls played hard but unfortunately the win did not prevail.”
Valerie Wright had 21 assists and a kill; Gabby Lopez 17 kills, seven blocks three assists; Lexi Lopez one block, four kills and an assist; Devaney Olmstead two aces; Lucy Gonzales, two aces and two kills; and Jacklyn Cronin three kills.
Against Morenci, Bisbee was defeated in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
Gabby Lopez had 15 kills to go with six blocks and six assists; Lexi Lopez, 14 kills and three blocks; Wright, 16 assists, three kills; Cronin four kills; Gonzales, four kills, two blocks; Isabella Solis, three kills, two blocks; Tubby Martinez 16 digs; and Delaney Olmstead 12 digs.
“Girls played great but just couldn’t get the coverage down,” Giacomino said.
“Had some great plays and saves.”
Bisbee ends its volleyball season 8-11 overall, 1-9 in the 2A East Region.
