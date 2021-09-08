If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s volleyball team will be looking to snap a two-game skid Wednesday when it hosts the Tucson St. Augustine Wolves at 6 p.m.
The junior varsity match will take place at 5 p.m.
The volleyball season has gotten off to a rough start for the Pumas, who suffered back-to-back losses last week.
After their Aug. 30 season opener was canceled at the last minute, the Pumas waited 24 hours to play their season opener at Tucson Desert Christian. Bisbee lost the match 3-0 by scores of 15-25, 21-25 and 18-25.
On Sept. 2 the Pumas were in Elfrida, where Valley Union and new coach Shawna Hill won its first game of the season, 3-1. Valley Union won the first two sets of the match 25-17, 25-19. Bisbee took the third set 25-17 before dropping the fourth set 22-25.
In the first set, Valley Union jumped out to a 7-point lead only to see the Pumas battle back to 18-17. Valley Union then scored seven straight points to take the first set.
In the second set, Bisbee led 10-7 before the Blue Devils rallied and took a 11-10 lead and never looked back.
Bisbee looked impressive in the third set. Tied at 2-2, Lexi Lopez scored back-to-back points for the Pumas, giving them a 4-2 lead.
Bisbee went up 10-5 and led 19-12 as Gabby Lopez knocked down several points for the Pumas. Bisbee padded its lead to 22-14 before winning by eight.
The Pumas fell behind 12-2 in the fourth set and seemed to struggle with their offense.
Bisbee eventually battled back, pulling to 24-22 before an out-of-bounds hit gave Valley Union the set and the match.
Bisbee volleyball coach Joni Giacomino said her team was not communicating the way it should in both matches and needs to understand their respective roles better when on the court.
“Missed serves also hurt us tonight,” she said.
Giacomino said freshman setter Delany Olmstead played her first match Thursday and did a good job.
“She was nervous early, and it showed,” the coach said. “Once the match got going, she settled down. We played well that third game. I’m seeing things we need to work on. We’ll get better.”
Wednesday’s match with St. Augustine will be Bisbee’s lone match this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.