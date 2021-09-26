If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — The Bisbee High School volleyball win streak continues.
Wins last week over Tucson Desert Christian, Tombstone and Valley Union extended the Pumas’ streak to six, improving to 6-2 which, according to Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino, is the school’s best start in volleyball in 20 years.
On Thursday, the Pumas hosted Valley Union in a rematch. On Sept. 2, VU won 3-1, the last time Bisbee was defeated.
Bisbee won, 3-2. Bisbee lost the first set 25-18, won the second 25-17, dropped the third 25-19 and won the fourth 25-22 before taking the fifth set and the match, 15-13.
“Gabby (Valencia) was on and Valerie (Wright’s) sets were spot on,” Giacomino said. “Tubby (Martinez) played an awesome defense as did Devany (Olmstead). Lexi (Lopez) was strong in serves and outside hitting. Jacklyn Cronin and Lucy Gonzales-Vasquez filled in the holes with consistent hits as did Isabella Solis.”
Valencia had 28 kills, one ace, 27 digs, four blocks and three assists. Wright recorded 40 assists (out of 131 sets), had two kills, and two aces. Lexi Lopez had three aces, 11 kills, one assist and one block along with 23 digs. Isabella Solis had four kills, three blocks and an ace; Olmstead seven digs; Gonzalez-Vasquez two kills; Martinez 24 digs and two aces; and Cronin two kills, a block and four digs.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Pumas hosted Tombstone and won in four sets. Scores were 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14.
Gabbi Lopez had 24 kills, 26 digs, five aces and a block. Wright had 28 assists, three aces, two kills and two blocks; Lexi Lopez, three aces, five kills, 16 digs and two blocks; Solis two kills and a block; Olmstead eight digs; Gonzalez-Vasquez, 16 digs; Cronin, two kills and a block; and Celli Noriega three aces and 19 digs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Bisbee downed Tucson Immaculate Heart 3-1, losing the first set 25-18 before taking the next three 25-13, 25-14, 25-22.
Gabby and Lexi Lopez combined for 28 kills while Gonzalez-Valenzula had six kills and Wright, Solis and Cronin each had three kills.
Bisbee has road matches this week at Morenci and Patagonia.
