BISBEE —The Bisbee Pumas volleyball team chalked up its second straight win Thursday nigh.t beating the Kearney Ray Bearcats in straight sets.

Scores from the match were 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.

“We got to try some new things, which was fun,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said.

Valerie Wright had 18 assists, and according to the coach, made some great plays.

Gabby Lopez and Lexi Lopez each had 12 kills.

Vianney Hildago had 13 aces in 19 serve attempts.

“Tubby Martinez played some great defense tonight,” Giacomino said. “All the team played well, just a little quiet.”

Bisbee (2-2) hosted San Miguel on Saturday. Results from that match were not available at press time.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Pumas are scheduled to be in Tucson facing Immaculate Heart. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Bisbee will host Tombstone. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

