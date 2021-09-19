featured Bisbee volleyball wins second straight match By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Sep 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. BISBEE —The Bisbee Pumas volleyball team chalked up its second straight win Thursday nigh.t beating the Kearney Ray Bearcats in straight sets.Scores from the match were 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.“We got to try some new things, which was fun,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said.Valerie Wright had 18 assists, and according to the coach, made some great plays.Gabby Lopez and Lexi Lopez each had 12 kills.Vianney Hildago had 13 aces in 19 serve attempts.“Tubby Martinez played some great defense tonight,” Giacomino said. “All the team played well, just a little quiet.”Bisbee (2-2) hosted San Miguel on Saturday. Results from that match were not available at press time.On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Pumas are scheduled to be in Tucson facing Immaculate Heart. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Bisbee will host Tombstone. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bisbee Pumas Volleyball Team Joni Giacomino Sport Volleyball Lexi Lopez Assist Martinez Valerie Wright Ace Defense Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Sierra Vista Herald 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Lengthy investigation of former Douglas cop shows association with drug dealers Douglas man arrested in drive-by shooting incident Bond denied as details emerge in Sunizona double homicide case Forest "Duke" Spangler, 76 Friday football recap: Benson wins on homecoming night; Willcox remains unbeaten Injury-riddled Valley Union spanked by San Manuel Sky Island Tour: Cycling for mental health Victims identified as investigators continue searching murder suspect's property Annie Mihelich Henry, 98 Audit findings to be presented Sept. 24, Fann says Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
