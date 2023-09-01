COCHISE COUNTY — The historic rivalry between Bisbee and Douglas highlights this week’s Cochise County high school football schedule.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Armando DeLucas Stadium in Douglas. Weather forecasters are once again calling for rain Friday night. A clear bag policy has been implemented for all spectators.
This meeting between these schools is the 153rd, making it one of the oldest rivalries in the country.
Douglas has also declared Friday “Gib Dawson Day,” honoring the late Bulldogs great who played at DHS in 1945-48. The football field in Douglas will be renamed in Dawson’s honor at halftime with several members of his family scheduled to be in attendance.
During his high school career Dawson played in seven Bisbee/Douglas games, going 4-3. In his senior year Bisbee won, 25-0.
Douglas has won the game the last two years, 10-8 in Bisbee last year and 24-21 in Douglas in 2021. There was no game played in 2020 due to COVID-19. Bisbee last had The Pick, the trophy awarded to the winner of the game, in 2019, beating Douglas in Bisbee 36-21.
The first game between the schools was in 1906 in Bisbee, which the Pumas won 7-6. Several weeks later the teams met again in Douglas, where the Bulldogs prevailed 18-0.
Bisbee is 1-0, having beaten Benson on Aug. 18. Last week’s game against Phoenix Madison Highland was suspended by weather with three minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Pumas up 13-0. Officials with the Arizona Interscholastic Association said on Wednesday the suspended game will be finished at a later date.
Douglas is 0-1, losing 28-2 last week to American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek. The Bulldogs were minus a key running back, senior Emiliano Berthely.
“Last week’s loss was a tough one and these guys felt it,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “A lot of mistakes were made, and our guys didn’t come out with that fire that we know they’re capable of. This week, there’s a new intensity these guys have brought. They’re hungry to right their wrongs from last week, and with the added importance of what this game represents, these guys are doing all they can to prepare themselves for Friday night.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to execution. The team who executes and makes the least amount of mistakes will come out on top and now all that’s left to do is play the game and we’ll see who’s holding The Pick when the last whistle blows.”
Long has been involved with the game as a player and a coach.
“It’s been an awesome experience to see the game from both of these perspectives.” he said. “Growing up, if you’re a bigger or more stout kid, people out in the community will ask if you play football for the high school and if you say yes, it’s immediately followed by ‘are you gonna win the pick this year?’ ” he said. “So, this game’s importance has never escaped me even from a young age and now I’ve grown to appreciate it even more so and how it brings these two communities together.
“I was fortunate enough to win The Pick two of my three years playing varsity football but lost my senior year, which has stung and stayed with me since. We had a great team that year but just like in any rivalry, you never know what will happen. Both teams will bring their best to this one game and the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will usually be the one taking the copper trophy home with them that year.
“As a coach, I approach these games with the same intensity and passion that I had as a player. I’ve lost once as a player and once as a coach and it’s a terrible feeling. When you lose this game, it feels like you let down the entire community and you give the other team bragging rights for the next year and I never want to feel that again.
“We pride ourselves in what we represent and the history that has come before us, and when we go out there Friday night, we hope to honor that history and all those that have come before us and all those who are there now in our corner supporting us so we can keep The Pick where it rightfully belongs.”
New Bisbee coach Shawn Holley said he began learning the importance of the Bisbee/Douglas game before he was officially hired.
“We’ll be ready,” Holley said. “I’m really looking forward to the game. I’ve been hearing so much about it. Can’t wait to play the game. We have talented players here. We’re doing our best to stay focused and do what we do. At the end of the day, it’s just another football game that we’re trying to win.”
One of Holley’s assistant coaches, Bob Coronado, whose son, Michael, is a junior on the team, has, like Long, experienced the game as a player and as a coach.
“This is the game that defines your season,” Coronado said. “Whether anybody wants to admit it or not, the momentum comes from the Bisbee/Douglas rivalry. We know Douglas is going to come after us regardless of their record and we’d better be ready.”
Bisbee’s Sebastian Lopez, Michael Coronado and Bryceton Meyer have lost to Douglas the last two years and are determined to return The Pick to Bisbee.
“Winning Friday night would be huge for us,” Lopez said. “This is the most I’ve been prepared in my three years here. I really like our offense. I believe we have the players to get it done Friday night.”
“It’s going to happen, trust me,” Michael Coronado said. “Everybody on this team wants to win this game and bring The Pick back to Bisbee. There’s a lot of pressure but we’re ready.”
Meyer said he’s excited to play in the game this year, knowing with the offense Holley has installed, Douglas is going to see a different brand of Bisbee football.
“It’s a big game for the school, for the community,” he said. “I have confidence we will get it done.”
Former Bulldogs player Richard Arvayo competed in three Douglas/Bisbee games from 1980-82.
“We won all three,” he said. “I remember Bisbee was always the first game on the schedule, and it was ingrained into us during the first few weeks of practice that the one game we had to win was versus Bisbee.
“It was wild. Both teams had great fans and the stands were packed. When I was a sophomore, I learned from the juniors and seniors that a loss to Bisbee was unacceptable. I remember my senior year I scooped up a fumble at home and ran it in for my only touchdown on varsity. I’m not sure but I think one of my three years we went ahead in the overall series by one. We were proud of that.”
Douglas senior Issac Higuera says the Bulldogs will be ready for the Pumas.
“As long as we play as a team, we’ll be good,” he said. “Last week we took a tough loss we didn’t expect but I think we’ll come back hungrier this week. Being my senior year, I want to keep The Pick.”
Other games Friday:
Buena (1-0) at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge (1-0)
The Buena Colts will be on the road, taking on the Nighthawks of Ironwood Ridge.
Buena shut out Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax last week 40-0 at home while Ironwood Ridge was in Chandler beating Seton Catholic 49-30.
“We have had a good week of practice,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “Lightning delays early in the week, but it has been good since then. The players are working hard, and we are working on those things we felt we needed to fix from last week. We are excited to play Ironwood Ridge, who also came off a Week One win.
“We like our schedule as a whole and feel like we can win and compete. We are healthy and have a few kids back that we didn’t use/play much Week One. You can expect Andres Bonilla to get more carries and play well this week. We are excited to have another opportunity to play this game we love so much. Go Colts!”
Tombstone (1-0) at San Carlos (0-1)
The Yellow Jackets looked impressive in their season opener last week, beating Heritage Academy of Laveen 47-26 while the Braves were shut out 40-0 by Mountainside High School in Wittman.
Tombstone quarterback DJ Elias ran for two touchdowns and threw for three to Malachi Keller to lead the offense while the defense stepped up, and led by senior Jacob Weichelt’s two fumble recoveries, created opportunities for the offense.
“We had a lot of penalties last game we want to clean up this week, also the two turnovers we had were unacceptable,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We wanted to attack this week with high energy levels, focus on execution and limit our self-inflicted wounds. We feel good going into this week. We know to never underestimate an opponent, but at the same time we should execute our game plan pretty well Friday night and get out of there with a victory. No injuries to report, everyone came out of (the) last game healthy.”
Morenci (2-0) at Benson (1-1)
The Benson Bobcats bounced back from their season opening loss to Bisbee to beat Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 62-6 last week.
Morenci comes in having beaten American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek and Round Valley 24-6 at the Round Valley Ensphere dome.
“This week’s matchup with Morenci is a good one,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “They are coming off a big win in Round Valley and are picking up steam in the 3A arena. We will have to put together a great game plan and get our boys in the best position to make plays. Hopefully, we will have some guys back, and they will be able to help us.”
Benson has won its last four meetings with Morenci, the last being 42-7 in 2021.
Morenci has moved up to 3A, making this a non-region game.
St. David (2-0) at Bagdad (1-1)
Despite having a new quarterback in junior Grayson Merrill, the St. David Tigers have not had any trouble producing points.
In the first two games St. David has outscored its opposition 97-8.
Merrill scored seven TDs in a 47-8 win over Baboquivari last week while Bagdad suffered its first loss of the season 32-7 to Hayden.
The Tigers have won the last four games against Bagdad, scoring 70 points twice last year and 69 the year before, twice knocking Bagdad out of the state playoffs.
“We know Bagdad will be prepared,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They’ve got great coaching and they’re loaded this year. We know they’ll be ready to pound us.”
Willcox (0-2) at Show Low (0-1)
The Willcox Cowboys will be looking to get that first win when they head north to Show Low to take on the Cougars, who are also looking for their first win.
Willcox lost a hard fought 45-42 game to Tonopah Valley last week while Show Low fell 24-21 to Tucson Pusch Ridge.
Cowboys running back Ismael Cuevas ran for 204 yards in the loss to Tonopah Valley and scored two touchdowns while Remington Todd also scored twice and had 15 carries for 127 yards. Surprisingly, Willcox had zero passing yards last week.
In its two losses Willcox has been outscored 77-63.
Baboquivari (1-1) at Valley Union (0-1)
The Valley Union Blue Devils will host the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in Elfrida.
Baboquivari beat Fort Thomas but lost to St. David last week while Valley Union lost 36-32 to Kearny Ray.
