DOUGLAS — One of the oldest high school football rivalries in the country resumes Friday when the Douglas Bulldogs host the Bisbee Pumas in what will be the 151st meeting between the schools.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
The series began in 1906, and until 1955 Bisbee and Douglas played twice each season, oftentimes on Thanksgiving Day. In 1944, a copper pick was created that goes to the winner of the game. Bisbee has had The Pick since 2017. In 2018 Douglas beat Bisbee 54-7 and reclaimed the coveted trophy, but was later forced to return it when it was discovered the Bulldogs had used an ineligible player. In 2019, the last time the teams met, Bisbee won at home 36-21.
Due to COVID-19, there was no game last year. This will be the season opener for the Bulldogs. Bisbee is 2-0, with victories over Tucson Catalina, 46-0, and Miami, 39-38 last week.
Friday’s game will be the first on Douglas’ new synthetic turf field that completed earlier this week. In 2010, Douglas had the previous field installed and Bisbee beat the Bulldogs 14-8.
“I’m feeling really good about this week,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said “The team is excited, pumped up and ready to play. It’s been a long offseason, a lot of hard work and hours put in, and now they’re ready to show what they got on Friday and reclaim The Pick.
“Matchup wise, we feel like we match up pretty well. Bisbee is going to have some size along their line and speed at their running back position and with them already having played two games, they’ve been able to knock some dust off and work on some weaknesses. But our guys will be ready. Our coaching staff does a great job getting the players not only physically ready but mentally ready as well, so I expect us to come out with a lot of energy, speed and physicality that I don’t think they’ve seen yet.”
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees will not be on the sidelines. He was the lone Bisbee coach — along with several Miami coaches — who was ejected from last Friday’s game with Miami, which was stopped with 2:15 remaining in the game and the Pumas clinging to a one-point lead.
“This is going to be the first Douglas game I will not be on the sidelines for in 20-plus years,” Vertrees said. “It’s going to be rough not being there, but again we have some great assistant coaches, great kids and great leaders who, I believe, will be able to function just fine in my absence. I have no doubt that they’ll be prepared and ready to go.”
Bob Coronado will be the acting head coach in Vertrees’ absence.
Vertrees believes that despite all the craziness last week in Miami, his players have remained focused and are ready for Douglas.
Vertrees said he will be following the game either through the radio or via livestream.
“This game is always fun to be a part of whether you play for Douglas or Bisbee,” he said. “I know my team and our fans, much like Douglas, always look forward to this game every year. If you can’t get excited about this game, then you must not have a heartbeat. This is always an exciting time of year for both schools.”
Buena (1-0) vs. Cienega (0-1)
The Buena Colts are hosting the Vail Cienega Bobcats at 7 p.m. at Loveless Stadium in their home opener.
Buena won its opener last week with a dominating 41-0 road win over the Phoenix Barry Goldwater Bulldogs.
Cienega dropped its opener 49-6 to Peoria Sunrise Mountain.
“I think a balanced attack is key to beating Cienega,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “I like to run the ball, and Cienega knows I like running, but we need to keep their defense off-balance on Friday. Although they do not know what plays we will run, we have to mix in our run and pass plays. We have to have Cienega respect the deep ball and not sell out to stop the run. You must stop the run in 5A football, and Barry Goldwater was unsuccessful last week.”
The Colts registered 278 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 6 yards per carry against Barry Goldwater. Freshman running back Andres Bonilla led the Colts with 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Maddox Cox had nine carries for 53 yards.
“We have to continue blocking like we did against Barry Goldwater and get a body on a defender,” Thomas said.
Senior quarterback Jalen Everette finished 3 for 8 for 58 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had eight rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“We turned the ball over through the air a couple of times, and we missed out on multiple opportunities,” Thomas said. “We have to hit our receivers on slants and screens and make Cienega fear the threat of the deep ball.”
Senior William Stemler also saw time at quarterback and went 2 for 5 for 50 yards and an interception and had a 6-yard touchdown run. Stemler led the Colts defense with 10 tackles and an interception.
After a close first half, the Colts put the game away in the second half with 35 unanswered points.
St. David (2-0) vs. Duncan (1-2)
For the second straight week, the St. David Tigers will be on the road, taking on the Duncan Wildkats. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
St. David (2-0) has outscored its opponents 131-6. Duncan has been outscored 64-86 and is coming off a 30-point loss to San Manuel, which will face St. David Oct. 1.
“We’re pleased to be 2-0; we’re playing well, particularly on defense, but we are definitely not playoff ready at this point,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We are working hard to get better. Duncan is an important region game for us. We know they’re improved from last year, and they will always play very physical. They have a talented young quarterback who scrambles and throws the ball very well. They’ve also shored up their defense from Week One and even though they lost last week, they held San Manuel to under 50 yards rushing. We have to contain their QB and we have to continue to find ways to put points on the board.”
Benson (0-1) vs. Tanque Verde (1-1)
The Benson Bobcats take to the road for the first time this season, taking on the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks of the 2A Rillito Region at 7 p.m. in Tucson.
“We will be working on getting better with each game, playing well and correcting the small mistakes we had in our first game against Pusch Ridge,” Benson coach Chris Determan said.
Benson’s game last week with Santa Rita was canceled and the Bobcats are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season-opening loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
Tanque Verde (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 17-0 to Willcox.
Willcox (2-0) vs. San Tan Foothills (0-2)
The Willcox Cowboys are looking to keep their winning streak alive Friday when they travel to Queen Creek to face the San Tan Foothills Sabercats of the 3A Central Region at 7 p.m.
“We definitely played hard against Tanque Verde,” Willcox varsity football coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “Our defense played well, holding them in rushing. This week we want our athletes to all stay healthy and play hard against San Tan Foothills. They have a good team with a lot of athletes.”
Willcox has outscored its opponents 74-0 while the Sabercats have lost to Bourgade Catholic and Fountain Hills by a combined score of 62-27.
Tombstone (1-1) vs. San Carlos (0-0), canceled
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets were scheduled to be in San Carlos Friday for a 2A game. The game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. San Carlos has yet to play a game this season while Tombstone is eager to bounce back from a 35-0 loss to Chandler Prep.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets will be a road game Sept. 17 at Tanque Verde.
Valley Union (2-1), off
The Valley Union Blue Devils are off tonight and play next week, hosting the San Manuel Miners in Elfrida for a 1A South Region game.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporters Ivan Leonard and Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.