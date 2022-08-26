Bisbee, Willcox kick off football seasons Friday

COCHISE COUNTY − The Bisbee Pumas and the Willcox Cowboys kick off their respective high school football seasons Friday.
Bisbee heads to Eloy where it will take on the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils, who won the state championship in 2020, but struggled last year and did not make the playoffs.
Santa Cruz has already played one game, losing 34-6 to Gilbert Christian, Friday, Aug. 19.
Gilbert Christian is coming south to Cochise County Friday night to face Willcox.
Other games this week have St. David hosting Sells Baboquivari, Valley Union hosting Kearny Ray, and Benson on the road against San Tan Foothills High School in Queen Creek.
Tombstone is off and Buena and Douglas won’t play their first game until Sept. 2.
Kickoff for all of Friday’s games is 7 p.m.
Benson
With their first game behind them, the Benson Bobcats had a chance to see themselves on the field, a chance to gauge strengths and weaknesses.
They disposed of the 2A Tombstone Yellowjackets in a muddy 20-16 scrapper of a game. The Bobcats fell behind and recovered the lead for the win on Aug. 19.
“Tombstone’s a lot better than what people give them credit for,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “I think their quarterback is a dang good athlete that’s hard to contain in the pocket. He kind of ran around back there, so that’s one thing that we need to do as far as containing the quarterback and keeping him in the pocket, not letting him extend.”
On Benson’s performance, Cluff said, “we had two turnovers, they had a couple turnovers, but surprisingly it was a pretty clean game considering the circumstances. It was officiated cleanly. There were some timely penalties that hurt us, but yeah, I think just staying focused and not getting caught up in distractions and being able to finish the game. you know, that’s something that was pretty good.”
The Bobcats had 304 total yards, 101 passing and 203 receiving.
“Our focus right now is we’re just trying to again continue to get players in the best spots to help them develop skills,” Cluff said. “Dalton Crockett made some great checks on Friday. There were a couple times where I had called plays and based on what he read from the defense and how they were aligned he was able to check out to another play.
“I was proud of him for some of the decisions he made. I think our lineman did really well. We took Ryan Anderson from a skilled position and put him at guard this week, he’s one of those kids that can move, little more visible than some other people, he really stepped up.”
Cluff said Queen Creek is a “good football team, they’re running a wing-T system where they have a lot of short traps and sweeps and they do some bootleg waggle type stuff. I’m super excited, it’s another test to see what our boys are capable of. I’m excited to go play the game.”
Buena
The Buena Colts hosted the Rio Rico Hawks and the Tucson Rincon/University Rangers in a preseason scrimmage Thursday.
The scrimmage gave Colts coach Joe Thomas and his staff an opportunity to see how his team looks against another opponent and what they might need to work on prior to its Sept. 2 opener at Sahuarita.
The Herald/Review was in attendance at Thursday’s scrimmage and will have a recap, along with photos, in the Sunday edition.
Douglas
The Douglas Bulldogs hosted the Nogales Apaches on Wednesday in an 80-play scrimmage, 40 offense, 40 defense, rotating every 10 plays.
Both teams ran their first units against each other then went first unit against second unit.
While no score was kept, Nogales struck first, scoring on its third possession on a 30-yard run that had been set up by a 30-yard pass.
Douglas scored on its final possession of the scrimmage as senior Vicente Cardona pounded his way into the end zone from the 3-yard line.
Douglas coach Hunter Long said he was impressed with what he saw from his players and really liked their energy.
“Nogales being a 5A school with much bigger bodies and numbers than we have is always good competition and gives us a good look and prep for the season ahead,” Long said. “It was a slugfest on defense, which being the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, love to see it and happy with how they played holding their own against a very solid offense.
“We had some guys that played really well on defense, including Mike Molina and Isaac Higuera along the defensive line, they were disruptors in the backfield on almost every snap they were in.
“On offense, Cardona was a bruiser with the ball in his hands, Emiliano Berthely and Jason Hurtado were shifty and slippery and Ben Sandoval really anchored that offensive line. Aiden Rodriguez also played well with a couple missed throws here and there but just needs to continue to work on his timing in practice with his receivers.
“The scrimmage gave us a lot of good insight on what we need to work on going into next week, and we’re now onto Bisbee and can’t wait to get out there and get after it.”
The Bulldogs kick off the season Friday, Sept. 2, against the Bisbee Pumas in Warren in the 152nd meeting between the mining towns.
The series began in 1906 and Douglas, which won last year’s game in Douglas 24-21, holds a 79-64-8 lead over the Pumas.
St. David
St. David, the defending 1A South Region champion, looked posed to make another run at ar regional title following last week’s dominating 42-0 win over the Kearny Ray Bearcats.
Baboquivari is going to be a much more challenging opponent for St. David this week as the Warriors ripped the Fort Thomas Apaches 50-6 Aug. 19 in its season opener.
“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to get any film from their first game, but they obviously had a great first week,” said St. David coach Braden Davis. “We know they have size and speed. We know they’ll be well coached. We just have to play well, make the necessary adjustments and keep improving.”
St. David has been hit hard by rain this week. Tuesday’s JV game with Hayden was stopped in the third quarter due to the downpour.
The season opener with Ray was played in the rain.
“(The) field is beat up but not horrible,” Davis said. “Two more games on it this week.”
Davis said after watching game film versus Ray, he was very pleased with St. David’s improvement.
“Overall, our linemen had better feet and carried out assignments significantly better than they did in the scrimmage,” he said. “We still had some mistakes. We didn’t finish plays at times. We made some false steps. Our second unit obviously turned the ball over too much.
“And I told them that a couple of those turnovers were on me because I had not coached them up well enough and we hadn’t repped some things well enough for mesh points and placement to be automatic for those second team guys. We’ll fix those things over this week. We all have to keep a growth mindset and keep learning and getting better.”
Tombstone
Tombstone players and coaches feel they let one get away in a season opening 20-16 loss to the Benson Bobcats Aug. 19.
“It was a tough, gritty dog fight,” Tombstone second year coach Dominik Bonilla said. “I think we earned a lot of respect. It was a game that went down to the very last second. Our boys fought hard for 48 minutes, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Sophomore quarterback DJ Elias threw for 137 yards, completing 6 of 14 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Elias also led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 96 yards on 11 carries.
Malachi Keller was Tombstone’s hot receiver with four receptions for 104 yards, one of which was a 56-yard touchdown pass.
Valley Union
Somebody is going to score, and somebody is going to win for the first time this season as Valley Union and Ray, who were both shut out in their season openers, face each other in Elfrida.
Valley Union was shut out 62-0 last week by Hayden, while Ray lost to St. David 42-0.
Skyler Hill, Valley Union’s new coach, is hopeful this is the week he and his team gets their first win.
Willcox
Football season started a week ago for most county teams, unless like the Willcox Cowboys, they were ictims of the dreaded bye week.
“Bye week is terrible to have at zero week, it’s not an advantage whatsoever,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said a few days before the first game.
He conceded there wasn’t much to be done about it.
“I don’t think zero week bye week is appropriate, frankly, I don’t think it’s fair,” he said.
The only advantage to not playing is “we’re healthy, we don’t have any injuries,” Hjalmarson said.
“We play one of the better teams in the state,” he said. “Gilbert Christian is rated highly in the state, I don’t look too much into it other than I think they’re one of the better teams. I’m looking forward to it.”
Kash Macumber will be quarterbacking the Cowboys, and according to the coach, “he led us last year at the end of the season, in the playoffs, the quarterfinals, he did a great job. That allows Ayden Fuentes to be in the backfield with Cristian Pando, that’s a pretty good combination.”
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.